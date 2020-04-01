HLHF Track: We were just getting started

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family head track coach Travis Friesen felt his team was just starting to find its groove when the NSAA suspended activities across the state.
The Bulldogs had a good mix of returning experience and new faces, which made Friesen feel optimistic about how the team could compete.
The boys only sent one athlete to state last year, sophomore Ashton Simms. He ran 4 minutes, 58 seconds in last year's Class D 1600 at Burke Stadium and was aiming to make it consecutive trips to Omaha in 2020.
The girls sent six to state and return five of them - sophomore Paige Beller, junior Autumn Bender, sophomore Addison Schneider, senior Brooklyn Magsamen and senior Brittney Veik.
Track success is nothing new to Lindsay Holy Family, which won four consecutive state titles from 2009-2012 before the co-op with Humphrey began.
"As a whole, when it comes to the team, I think both boys and girls were going to have a nice blend of experience and newcomers that would help lead us through the year that I thought we were going to have some capabilities in certain events. As the year developed along we are going to get better," Friesen said.
"We are going to compete better, and hopefully by the end of the year, in all events for both boys and girls we put ourselves in a position to compete well at conference, compete well at districts and hopefully send a good representation to state."
Schneider placed sixth in the shot put after a throw of 36 feet, 9 inches.
The 1600-meter relay of Veik, Magsamen, Bender and Beller placed sixth at state with a time of 4:20.44.
Veik and Magsamen will be looking to become three-time state qualifiers this season. Bender is also shooting for her third trip to state.
All three ran on the 400-meter relay which placed seventh in 2018.
Beller also competed in the long jump where she recorded a jump of 15 feet, 5 and 1/2 inches.
"On the girls' side, if we look at the list of girls who qualified for state last year, I had everybody back in my girls 1600-meter relay that placed," Friesen said. "I’m really happy that seniors like Brittney Veik and Brooklyn Magsamen went out. They are going to be leaders for us. Hopefully, we can get the 1600 and 400 going again this year."
While Friesen knew some of his returning pieces, much of what HLHF could have become remained a mystery when the NSAA postponed everything for at least two weeks then again for a month.
Friesen has a policy of giving athletes a week off in between sport seasons. Since the boys were third at state, they hadn't yet joined the track and field team in a full training session.
"It’s kind of tricky for me because the girls basketball team went all the way to districts and the boys were at state," he said. "The hiccup that I ran into was I usually give kids a week off in between sports; give their mind time to get away; let them get away after school, whatever the case might be."
New faces such as sophomores Jason and Jacob Sjuts, who didn't go out as freshmen, along with a host of ninth graders could have made an impact right away.
With almost 40 kids out between the guys and girls, Friesen was hoping to be competitive across the board.
"I think we had some freshman that were going to contribute and help our team in a variety of ways," he said. "I think we had some kids that were going to step up and place in meets right away. Maybe even step into a relay and help push that relay towards state qualifying."
But, with only two full practices having taken place, Friesen said he feels that he was unable to see the full potential of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. And as the pandemic hasn't yet seemed to reach its peak, he fears the 202 group won't have any chance to distinguish itself.
"You kind of walk away saying, ‘I felt really encouraged, I felt really proud. These kids seemed really energetic.’ But, we really didn’t get a look at what we could have built or what were the pieces," he said. "I think we had a good representation of young kids. Sometimes it takes a little bit for kids to find that niche in high school sports."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
