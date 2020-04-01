HLHF Track: We were just getting started

"On the girls' side, if we look at the list of girls who qualified for state last year, I had everybody back in my girls 1600-meter relay that placed," Friesen said. "I’m really happy that seniors like Brittney Veik and Brooklyn Magsamen went out. They are going to be leaders for us. Hopefully, we can get the 1600 and 400 going again this year."

While Friesen knew some of his returning pieces, much of what HLHF could have become remained a mystery when the NSAA postponed everything for at least two weeks then again for a month.

Friesen has a policy of giving athletes a week off in between sport seasons. Since the boys were third at state, they hadn't yet joined the track and field team in a full training session.

"It’s kind of tricky for me because the girls basketball team went all the way to districts and the boys were at state," he said. "The hiccup that I ran into was I usually give kids a week off in between sports; give their mind time to get away; let them get away after school, whatever the case might be."