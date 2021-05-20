HLHF's Beller collects three medals in four events

OMAHA - Paige Beller was nearly the entire girls team for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at the state track meet. The Bulldogs qualified four events; Beller was in each one.
She walks away from Burke with three medals, two on her own and one she earned with teammates in the 400 relay. Her medals in the 400-meter dash and the long jump were the first individual medals of her career. She was part of the sixth-place 1600 relay team in 2019 and has four medals thus far with one more year left in her varsity career.
"I was hoping for better. I was sitting pretty good in the long jump and high jump, I just couldn't do it this time after starting off a little bit rough," Beller said. "But the 400 came unexpected to me; I did not expect to be in the finals. So, that was cool."
Beller was eighth in the long jump on a top mark of 15 feet, 8 and ½ inches. She reached 16-4 in the district round but had a best jump of just 15-2.50 in the preliminaries. It was good enough to sneak her into the final.
She hit her furthest distance on her final jump and settled for the eight-place medal by a quarter of an inch. Teagan Gonsior of Fullerton won the gold at 16-8 and ¼.
Beller was eighth in the 400 and invited to the finals after posting the seventh-best time of the prelims on Wednesday at 1 minute, 2.14 seconds. She was slightly slower at 1:02.15 on Thursday.
She and teammates Ali Brandl, Barbie Korth and Autumn Bender ran 52.12 seconds and were sixth.
"We were hoping to do a little bit better, but we got what we got," Beller said.
The Bulldog girls came in with the second-best time behind Wynot.
But if each of the finishes was a little bit slower, lower or further back than hoped for, Beller took the perspective that the best is yet to come. HLHF has an overall young group that is gaining experience each time out.
"I'm hoping to improve a bit and get some personal records down here and be able to succeed a lot more," she said. "I have a feeling everyone will improve a lot. This year, we were going through injuries like none other. I see our next season as a very good one."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.