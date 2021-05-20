HLHF's Beller collects three medals in four events

OMAHA - Paige Beller was nearly the entire girls team for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at the state track meet. The Bulldogs qualified four events; Beller was in each one.

She walks away from Burke with three medals, two on her own and one she earned with teammates in the 400 relay. Her medals in the 400-meter dash and the long jump were the first individual medals of her career. She was part of the sixth-place 1600 relay team in 2019 and has four medals thus far with one more year left in her varsity career.

"I was hoping for better. I was sitting pretty good in the long jump and high jump, I just couldn't do it this time after starting off a little bit rough," Beller said. "But the 400 came unexpected to me; I did not expect to be in the finals. So, that was cool."

Beller was eighth in the long jump on a top mark of 15 feet, 8 and ½ inches. She reached 16-4 in the district round but had a best jump of just 15-2.50 in the preliminaries. It was good enough to sneak her into the final.

She hit her furthest distance on her final jump and settled for the eight-place medal by a quarter of an inch. Teagan Gonsior of Fullerton won the gold at 16-8 and ¼.