Home sweet home: Discoverers qualify for state at home course

For the second time in three years, Columbus High girls golf hosted a Class A district tournament at Elks Country Club. The Discoverers experienced heartbreak two years ago as the team finished one stroke out of a state tournament berth.

Columbus head coach Anne Robertson said she still has scar tissue from what happened two years ago. On Monday, the Discoverers defeated their past demon qualifying for state with a third-place team score of 394. They beat Grand Island by six strokes for the final ticket to Norfolk.

"There was a quote that I saw and the coach said, 'I don't care how rocky the waters are. Just bring the ship in.' That's kind of how we felt at the end. Jersey (Odgaard), as much as she loves this game, she's just struggling with her game right now," Columbus head coach Anne Robertson said. "Liz Mowrey had a little trouble in the back, but I'll tell you, the other three with Sarah (Lasso), Molly (Goc) and Anna (Massman), they did fantastic. Sarah is the only one with that experience in this type of setting and the other two just hung in and did well."

Discoverers senior Sarah Lasso punched her third straight ticket to state on Monday. Lasso was the district runner-up with a round of 80 after losing in a playoff to Millard North junior Cali Wisdom. The senior shot a 37 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine.

"I think I did very well. It was a very tough day. It was a tough meet because there were a lot of top players in the state who competed with us, so it's always nice to do your best when everybody else is also probably going to shoot their best as well," Lasso said. "I'm really happy how I was able to compete and how I was able to compose myself and I'm really happy with my game overall."

Robertson spent the day with Lasso.

"Sarah's (Lasso) had her challenges as well these last couple weeks. She finally, I feel like, put together a great round from the start to the end. We lost focus a little bit on that last hole and in the sense, it kind of cost her," Robertson said. "She three-putted and if she would have came in with a bogey or a double, we would've had a district champion. Not taking anything away from her because I tell you the front nine, she played some phenomenal chips to the green and just tap in for pars.

"I really felt like it was more of a feel instead of the mechanical side of Sarah. I saw the feel, just swing away and have some fun finally."

Even though it was Columbus' home course, Robertson and Lasso said the pin locations on the greens made it difficult for all the golfers competing in the District A-2 Tournament.

"I think they felt comfortable. It's just those greens caught us off guard and that was everybody. They had some pretty challenging hole locations. I'm grateful my girls kind of know the course," Robertson said. "I've had lots of scar tissue from districts at Elks and just didn't play very well. I'm not going to lie, I just wanted to bring that ship in because it got a little close there at the end."

Lasso was proud of the way her team stayed on course throughout the day navigating the conditions.

"It's a sense of relief from all the nervousness we felt before hand because I know that we really wanted to make it to state as a team. Of course, the day didn't make it any better," Lasso said. "The pin placements were put in super tough spots. The wind was pushing against us. We were all just really nervous, but I think we stayed calm and stay collected through the whole round."

Freshman Molly Goc secured a ninth-place district medal with a score of 94. Goc carded a 47 on the front nine and back nine. It was the first medal of Goc's young career after narrowly missing medals in numerous meets over the course of the season.

"The thing I just love about watching Molly, you don't know if she's happy or if she's angry. She's just in competitive mode," Robertson said. "I think when she might double or something, she just grits her teeth even more and just gets after it and gets angry and let's get after it. I couldn't be prouder of her."

Anna Massman was the first Discoverer to tee off and posted the third-lowest score on the team with a 101. Elizabeth Mowrey and Jersey Odgaard carded a 119 and 137, respectively.

Goc, Massman and Mowrey will all compete at the state tournament for the first time. Odgaard golfed one round in Norfolk last year as a replacement.

"I feel as a team we've had a lot of ups and downs with scores and confidence within ourselves knowing we're able to shoot our best," Lasso said. "Of course, there's a lot of ups and downs and struggles with that, which it's why it's a nice reassurance that we're able to make it to state even when it was a tough day. Even when we maybe didn't even it shoot our best. It's a great accomplishment to be one of the top three teams."