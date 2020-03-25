Hope springs for spring sports

Columbus girls coach Dave Licari was on his way back from a trip to North Platte when he heard the news.

"OK, yeah, it got pushed back, but it hasn't been canceled. If they haven't canceled it yet, kind of like school, there's still a chance," he said. "If they let us come back, and all the state events stay at what they're scheduled at, I think we could have a week of practice; worst case scenario, have a dual. You could have at least one invite a week and conceivably get 15 matches in the week before state."

State tennis is somewhat less complicated to organize since every member of a team's top six makes the tournament bracket into a singles or doubles competition. Seeding would be the question.

Track and golf are similar in a sense that there are district meets to determine the state field. There would be little time to prepare, and performances would be likely be well below normal standards, but it could be done.

Baseball and soccer are much more difficult when wildcard standings that determine entry into either state, in Class A, or the district finals, in Class B, have to be calculated. There simply wouldn't be enough matches to have an accurate accounting of a team's quality.