Hot SOS bats sweep Malcolm

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels American Legion baseball teams swept Malcolm on the road Friday in a 6-2 final for the Juniors and a 9-3 victory for the Seniors.
Both the Juniors and Seniors were effective at the plate. The Juniors piled up nine hits while the Seniors followed with 13.
The Seniors used consistent offense throughout all seven innings, scoring one in the first, one in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Malcolm scored two in the first and on in the third.
The Rebels entered the third inning tied 2-2 and scored the go-ahead runs on a Grady Belt double that brought in two.
Max Hoatson finished the game with a team-high three hits including a triple and a double, one RBI and one run scored.
Isaiah Zelasney, Bailey Belt and Grady Belt all added doubles and the Belts both had two RBIs.
Hoatson also started on the mound where he earned the win. He pitched five innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three batters.
Bailey Belt closed the final two innings where he didn't allow any runs and gave up one hit. He struck out five batters.
SOS JUNIORS 6, MALCOLM 2: The Rebels jumped on the hosts right away with an Isaiah Zelasney leadoff single that became a run two hitters later with a sacrifice fly to right field by Mick Hoatson.
The SOS bats added four more in the third on a run by Kolton Neujahr following a Malcolm error, a Zelasney run on another Malcolm error and Caegan Watts' triple to left scoring Grady Belt. Watts came in on the play on a throwing error.
Andrew Dubas' sixth-inning RBI double capped the SOS scoring. A walk, hit batter and an error allowed the only two Malcolm runs of the game in the home half of the seventh.
Hoatson, Konner Batenhorst, Wyatt Urban and Pierce Branting each tossed at least one inning for SOS. Hoatson started and earned the win with three innings, no hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Batenhorst struck out three over two frames.
SOS is in action next at 5:30 on Wednesday at Tecumseh.
