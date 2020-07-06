Hot SOS bats sweep Malcolm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels American Legion baseball teams swept Malcolm on the road Friday in a 6-2 final for the Juniors and a 9-3 victory for the Seniors.

Both the Juniors and Seniors were effective at the plate. The Juniors piled up nine hits while the Seniors followed with 13.

The Seniors used consistent offense throughout all seven innings, scoring one in the first, one in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Malcolm scored two in the first and on in the third.

The Rebels entered the third inning tied 2-2 and scored the go-ahead runs on a Grady Belt double that brought in two.

Max Hoatson finished the game with a team-high three hits including a triple and a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Isaiah Zelasney, Bailey Belt and Grady Belt all added doubles and the Belts both had two RBIs.

Hoatson also started on the mound where he earned the win. He pitched five innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three batters.

Bailey Belt closed the final two innings where he didn't allow any runs and gave up one hit. He struck out five batters.