Hughes takes top spot, CHS girls nipped by Kearney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High School took the top two spots on the leaderboard but fell to Kearney by three shots in Thursday's season-opening golf triangular at Kearney.

Jacey Hughes led all players with a 40 and teammate Sarah Lasso was the runner-up medalist with a 42, but Kearney posted four scores in the 40s while CHS had three and dropped the team race 179-182.

Grand Island was a distant third with a total of 218.

"Before leaving I looked over last year's results and we finished third after shooting 2018. Last year, Jacey shot a 51 and Sarah shot 62 playing junior varsity. That tells the story of both players' commitment to practice over the summer," coach Anne Robertson said. "I really don't believe there was anything they could have done better for the first competitive round of the season.

"Every golfer comes off the course wanting to play one or two shots over. But I told the team after the round how proud we were. The growth in their games is clearly evident."

Columbus only had one score in the 40s in last season's opening nine holes. Not only did Huges shave off 11 shots and Lasso 10, but Kaidence Spiegel was nine shots better. Other CHS scores included Sarah Massman with a 53 and Josalyn Bice with a 60.