Husker great Foecke, Lakeview alum address Lady Vikes on Zoom call

Lakeview volleyball hopes to end a 39-year state tournament drought received quite the boost last weekend.
On a Saturday morning Zoom call, members were assembled at their individual homes when a familiar face popped up on the screen: former Husker great Mikaela Foecke.
Through a friendship with former Lady Vike Liz (Loseke) Forker, both gave insights and advice about finding success in the athletic and professional realms of life.
Zoom calls have been a regular feature for the Lady Vikes this spring. With an inability to communicate in person, the team uses Zoom to stay in touch and work out together.
School athletic trainer Mike Sloup has a daily workout for members to complete. Through physical fitness and fundamentals, Lakeview is attempting to do what it can to prepare for what was intended to be a summertime of team camps.
There was a meeting planned for Saturday morning, but no one knew the exact purpose. Foecke's appearance was a complete surprise.
“I was on the Zoom call on my phone and I couldn’t see everyone’s faces. Then I flipped my phone over and it was like, ‘Huh, what is Mikaela Foecke doing on a Zoom call with us?'" junior setter Reese Janssen said. "It’s pretty exciting. She’s obviously a big role model in Nebraska for a lot of young volleyball players."
Coach K.C. Belitz had planned for a Husker speak with his team but then realized when he reached out to the Nebraska athletic department, NU would have to turn him down in order to avoid recruiting violations.
But, he was told, there were no such restrictions for former players.
Remembering that Forker and Foecke were in the Nebraska veterinary program together, he had his target. Belitz checked in with Forker who was happy to reach out to Foecke.
Forker is a 2014 Lakeview graduate.
"She's one of the better players we've ever had, and one of the better people we've ever had, that's for sure," Belitz said.
Foecke's accomplishments at Nebraska include two Honorable Mention All-American Awards, a Second Team selection as a junior and First Team honor as a senior, two Most Outstanding Player awards for the NCAA Tournament, two national championships and four Final Fours.
Following her time at Nebraska, Foecke has since earned her way onto the USA women's volleyball team and will be part of the Olympic roster in 2021.
Forker completed her undergraduate degree at Nebraska in three years, was a part of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program, has been a spokesperson for beef producers and will be returning to the area as a partner in a veterinary business here in Columbus.
“She’s accomplished everything she set out to do at a very high level," Belitz said. "It doesn’t get any better for your hometown than to have kids like that coming home."
For Lakeview sophomore middle hitter Mallori Kucera, the starting point for both was a similarity that was encouraging.
“To me, it was very neat and awesome. It showed us what it takes. It showed us the small school (Forker) went to and how small of a school Mikaela went to, and where they ended up at," Kucera said. "It doesn’t matter what size of school you go to. You can still go big and chase your dreams."
From Foecke, both Kucera and Janssen were impacted by what the former Husker had to say about routines. Even during a time like this, Foecke said, waking up at the same time and operating as if life is normal is important to maintaining and build for the future.
“We can use the things they told us and put it into the season," Janssen said. "It’s fun getting to experience something like that with your teammates; because you experience a lot together."
Lakeview went 22-11 last season, narrowly missing out on the district final round as the No. 12 team in the wildcard standings. A subdistrict final loss to St. Paul ended the season.
The Lady Vikes started 13-1 before finishing the back half of the season 9-10. The loss to Saint Paul was a bitter defeat that most Lady Vikes knew signaled the end of the season. Despite all the success the group had achieved, the tears flowed as the girls left the locker room and walked down the long northwest hallway at Columbus High.
Input from Foecke and Loseke, among other elements, will be invaluable to Lakeview as it seeks to make that next step this fall.
“It’s my senior season, it would mean everything to me to make it to state after how many years [Lakeview hasn’t been there]. With the group of girls we have, we’re all really close and tight-knit. It would definitely be something to remember forever," Janssen said. “If we just kick it in high gear and get to work, I think we’ll get there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
