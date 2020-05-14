Husker great Foecke, Lakeview alum address Lady Vikes on Zoom call

“She’s accomplished everything she set out to do at a very high level," Belitz said. "It doesn’t get any better for your hometown than to have kids like that coming home."

For Lakeview sophomore middle hitter Mallori Kucera, the starting point for both was a similarity that was encouraging.

“To me, it was very neat and awesome. It showed us what it takes. It showed us the small school (Forker) went to and how small of a school Mikaela went to, and where they ended up at," Kucera said. "It doesn’t matter what size of school you go to. You can still go big and chase your dreams."

From Foecke, both Kucera and Janssen were impacted by what the former Husker had to say about routines. Even during a time like this, Foecke said, waking up at the same time and operating as if life is normal is important to maintaining and build for the future.

“We can use the things they told us and put it into the season," Janssen said. "It’s fun getting to experience something like that with your teammates; because you experience a lot together."

Lakeview went 22-11 last season, narrowly missing out on the district final round as the No. 12 team in the wildcard standings. A subdistrict final loss to St. Paul ended the season.