Huskies hound Vikings 5-0

Lakeview boys soccer showed improved ability in creating scoring opportunities but is still looking for its first goal and first win after a 5-0 loss to Aurora on Thursday at home.

The loss dropped the Vikings to 0-6 and made it back-to-back 5-0 defeats. Lakeview has continued to improve its talents connecting passes, making runs and creating chances in the attacking zone each game. Thursday may have been the best.

"We had some positives and we had more dangerous attacks in the box. Angel Rodriguez had a nice shot on goal, and Miguel Cullum had a couple good chances," coach Joe Madden. "We just had a couple unlucky breaks early in the first half."

The Lakeview defense misjudged one shot against the win and saw it end up in the back of the goal. Aurora added another and had a 2-0 lead at the break. Despite the deficit, Madden said the team felt positive about the first 40 minutes and was putting itself in position to score.

But when the Huskies came out and scored two minutes into the second half, that put a damper on any comeback hopes. The Vikings moved players up the field to try and force the issue rather than rely on defense and paid the price on a few occasions. There were Lakeview scoring chances, but none were converted.