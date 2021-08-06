Iron sharpens iron: Baker becomes first full time Scotus strength and conditioning coach

Ryan Baker has had a long and winding road to becoming a certified strength and training coach.
It all began somewhat inauspiciously when he enrolled for classes at Nebraska and tried to sign up for physical education courses. UNL offers dozens, perhaps hundreds, of fields of study. Physical education isn't one of them. It was something an unprepared 18-year-old hadn't planned on.
Then, this past year when he began to look into gaining certification, he failed to pass the second half of the two-part test that completes the process. Having missed out on full certification last December, he assumed his chances of landing a strength job for this upcoming school year were extinguished.
Little did he know that Scotus Central Catholic was set to hire the first strength coach in school history. When he took the test again in March and passed, the job came open. All's well that ends well.
"It was spring break, and I think on Tuesday the job came up. I got lucky; great timing; purposeful timing," he said. "I was super upset when I didn't pass in December. I came home and wasn't in the best mood sometimes because it seemed like I'd have to wait another year. I thought I had it planned out, but obviously there was a different plan, and it ended up working out."
Baker has been on the job for a little more than two months now, running programs in the Scotus weight room and setting a training regimen for athletes and teams. He taught business last year at Columbus High, coached freshmen football and worked with the sprinters in track.
He enjoys his time as a teacher but exudes passion as a coach. Baker began to make that passion his career this summer. He'll dive in full-time on Aug. 13 when classes start at Scotus.
Baker first coached alongside Raymond Central football coach Wade Houchin when Baker was in his fifth year of studies at Nebraska. The duo took an approach of "going down a rabbit hole", as Baker put it.
He considers it a new-school method of running a training program. Old or new, Baker said both schools of thought benefit. He and Houchin, whom he still communicates with regularly, explore a more scientific method of discovering the hows and whys of those benefits.
"Ryan has a passion for this, and that was clearly obvious to us. He was somebody who wanted to make a difference," said Executive Director of Columbus Catholic Schools Jeff Ohnoutka. "He has great ideas and plans about how to celebrate the successes our kids have and find ways to motivate them in areas we feel like we need to do a better job."
One of those ideas is to celebrate and measure speed as well as strength. The Scotus weight room, like most, has record boards that track past achievements on the bench, squat, deadlift and more. Baker would like to do the same for speed figures and develop a mindset for both strength and speed.
No doubt that was one of the factors that impressed Ohnoutka. Once Scotus determined that it could make a strength and conditioning coach part of its regular faculty, Ohnoutka spoke to others in the strength training industry, spoke to other schools and had communication with five in particular that are comparable in size and scope to Scotus.
"We've looked at the possibility for a period of time and felt like it was something that would improve our program classroomwise and athleticwise. It's something we thought our students could benefit from in a number of different ways," Athletic Director Merlin Lahm said. "He's a nationally certified coach, and he calls it a strength and speed coach, and we thought that's something we could really benefit from."
Strength and speed work in harmony in Baker's philosophical approach, but it's also somewhat of a response to the makeup of the Scotus student body. The Shamrocks haven't had particularly large student-athletes in the building for about a generation. That has forced many of the programs into new ways of training and competing. Baker kept that in mind when laying out his first summer of training.
Football coach Tyler Linder was the head of the boys summer weights program for the past decade. He's still in the weight room just about every day but now has more time to dedicate to other areas of preparation.
"First and foremost, Ryan is an excellent communicator. He has excellent rapport with our student-athletes. He has a way of reaching them and getting them invested in what he believes in," Linder said. "He's passionate, communicates well and is a driven young man. Those were my immediate impressions."
In early July, Linder had a chance to see how Baker's efforts were beginning to show signs at the Scotus team camp. Full fall practices begin Monday across the state. Linder is excited to witness what just one summer of having a full-time strength coach has done for his group.
"The biggest thing is, we've got a lot of speed. I want to see how what we've done this summer translates to on the field," Linder said. "I know our numbers are good based on the date he's put out. ..."I'm really excited not only to see the strength aspect but also the speed, which is something that I think I wasn't always the best at."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.