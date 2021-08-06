Iron sharpens iron: Baker becomes first full time Scotus strength and conditioning coach

He enjoys his time as a teacher but exudes passion as a coach. Baker began to make that passion his career this summer. He'll dive in full-time on Aug. 13 when classes start at Scotus.

Baker first coached alongside Raymond Central football coach Wade Houchin when Baker was in his fifth year of studies at Nebraska. The duo took an approach of "going down a rabbit hole", as Baker put it.

He considers it a new-school method of running a training program. Old or new, Baker said both schools of thought benefit. He and Houchin, whom he still communicates with regularly, explore a more scientific method of discovering the hows and whys of those benefits.

"Ryan has a passion for this, and that was clearly obvious to us. He was somebody who wanted to make a difference," said Executive Director of Columbus Catholic Schools Jeff Ohnoutka. "He has great ideas and plans about how to celebrate the successes our kids have and find ways to motivate them in areas we feel like we need to do a better job."

One of those ideas is to celebrate and measure speed as well as strength. The Scotus weight room, like most, has record boards that track past achievements on the bench, squat, deadlift and more. Baker would like to do the same for speed figures and develop a mindset for both strength and speed.