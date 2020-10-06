Islanders hand CHS doubleheader sweep in final regular season games

Columbus softball ended the regular season the way it ended its first Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday - with a loss to Grand Island.

This time, however, the Islanders dealt the Discoverers a doubleheader sweep to end the regular season schedule, 6-5 and 15-5.

Columbus trailed 6-1 in the opening game before a four-run sixth nearly brought CHS all the way back. Grand Island put up a five, six and four-run inning in the night cap and ended it early on the mercy rule.

"First game against GI we never gave up. We really showed some fight with our bats with a four-run come back late in the game," coach Kelsey Newman said. "Couple pitching errors as well as defensive errors to clean up and we should be in good shape. We are continuing to improve on hitting and by no means are we done. Excited to get after it on Wednesday as we take on Omaha Marian."

Grand Island 6, Columbus 5: Grand Island extended a 4-1 advantage to 6-1 in the top of the sixth on an error and a one-out home run. Columbus started to rally back in the bottom half with three hits, a walk and an error.