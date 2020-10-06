Islanders hand CHS doubleheader sweep in final regular season games

Columbus softball ended the regular season the way it ended its first Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday - with a loss to Grand Island.
This time, however, the Islanders dealt the Discoverers a doubleheader sweep to end the regular season schedule, 6-5 and 15-5.
Columbus trailed 6-1 in the opening game before a four-run sixth nearly brought CHS all the way back. Grand Island put up a five, six and four-run inning in the night cap and ended it early on the mercy rule.
"First game against GI we never gave up. We really showed some fight with our bats with a four-run come back late in the game," coach Kelsey Newman said. "Couple pitching errors as well as defensive errors to clean up and we should be in good shape. We are continuing to improve on hitting and by no means are we done. Excited to get after it on Wednesday as we take on Omaha Marian."
Grand Island 6, Columbus 5: Grand Island extended a 4-1 advantage to 6-1 in the top of the sixth on an error and a one-out home run. Columbus started to rally back in the bottom half with three hits, a walk and an error.
Tayler Braun started it with a leadoff single, Addie Huele walked and Becca Hazlett single to left with one down. Rylie Renner's single to left scored Bruan and kept the bases loaded. An error at first off the bat of Jasmine Podany made it 6-3 with the bags still full of Discoverers. Camille Pelan brought in one with a sac fly to center then courtesy runner Gwen Stachura scored on a passed ball. The tying run was at third when Aliya Ocegura lined out right to the shortstop.
Needing a run to extend the game in the seventh, Columbus went down in order.
Braun was 2 for 5 with a run scored. Renner was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Grand Island 15, Columbus 5: The Islanders put a damper on any hopes for a split with five runs in the first inning. Columbus answered with two but Grand Island plated six more in the top of the third.
Braun, Podany and Kaelyn Garrelts were the only Discoverers with hits. CHS committed four errors and left just one on base.
"We are looking forward to districts Wednesday. We talked on how moving into districts we need to stay on top the whole time both on offense and defense," Newman said. "We are excited to get after it. Districts is the dance where all of our hard work comes into play."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
