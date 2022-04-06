 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Islanders nearly sweep Discoverers off the court

  • Updated
  • 0
Abby Loeffelholz

Columbus High senior Abby Loeffelholz winds up for a return shot on Tuesday at Pawnee Park. Loeffelholz and doubles playing partner Taylor Loontjer were the lone CHS winners of nine matches against Grand Island.

Grand Island won all but one matchup in a near sweep of Columbus High tennis on Tuesday at Pawnee Park.

The Islanders claimed all six singles matches while losing just four games and won two of the three for an 8-1 win that gave the Discoverers their first dual loss to go with two wins.

Seniors Abby Loeffelholz and Taylor Loontjer were the only CHS players to find success when the pair defeated Katie Wemhoff and Annika Staab by 9-8 tiebreaker and 7-2 in the tiebreak.

Macy McDonald took first singles over Logan Kapels 8-0, Katelyn Rodriguez was an 8-2 winner at second singles over Sarah Lasso, Finlay Evans downed Loeffelholz 8-0 at third singles, Staab was an 8-02 winner over Loontjer at fourth singles, Wemhoff took fifth singles 8-0 over Macy Szatko and Claire Kelly defeated Anna Ragonese 8-0 at sixth singles.

Evans and Kelly teamed up to defeat Kapes and Lasso 8-5 at No. 1 singles. McDonald and Emma Tennant were 8-0 victors over Szatko and Ragonese at No. 3 doubles.

People are also reading…

Columbus welcomes five other teams to town on Thursday for an Invite.

"We played hard and matches were closer than they look in the scores," coach Kim Leibhart said. "Grand Island is a solid team."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mustard, Walker win home gold

Mustard, Walker win home gold

Scotus Central Catholic seniors Grace Mustard and Chloe Walker picked up where they left off last week in Hastings and won multiple medals on …

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: What to expect from Saturday's spring game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News