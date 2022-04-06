Islanders nearly sweep Discoverers off the court

Grand Island won all but one matchup in a near sweep of Columbus High tennis on Tuesday at Pawnee Park.

The Islanders claimed all six singles matches while losing just four games and won two of the three for an 8-1 win that gave the Discoverers their first dual loss to go with two wins.

Seniors Abby Loeffelholz and Taylor Loontjer were the only CHS players to find success when the pair defeated Katie Wemhoff and Annika Staab by 9-8 tiebreaker and 7-2 in the tiebreak.

Macy McDonald took first singles over Logan Kapels 8-0, Katelyn Rodriguez was an 8-2 winner at second singles over Sarah Lasso, Finlay Evans downed Loeffelholz 8-0 at third singles, Staab was an 8-02 winner over Loontjer at fourth singles, Wemhoff took fifth singles 8-0 over Macy Szatko and Claire Kelly defeated Anna Ragonese 8-0 at sixth singles.

Evans and Kelly teamed up to defeat Kapes and Lasso 8-5 at No. 1 singles. McDonald and Emma Tennant were 8-0 victors over Szatko and Ragonese at No. 3 doubles.

Columbus welcomes five other teams to town on Thursday for an Invite.

"We played hard and matches were closer than they look in the scores," coach Kim Leibhart said. "Grand Island is a solid team."

