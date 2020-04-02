It's over - Spring sports officially canceled in Nebraska

"I tried to certainly keep hope and was hopeful when they were suspending it as opposed to canceling it, unlike how college seasons were just canceled," Columbus High baseball coach Jimmy Johnson said. "I was trying to keep some hope alive that maybe with it just being suspended it might get push back. At the same time, it felt somewhat inevitable that the complete cancellation of it might occur."

The rest of the message from the NSAA went on to mention the expected adherence by schools to two bylaws governing summertime activities and activities in between seasons.

Jay Bellar, executive director of the NSAA, told the Lincoln Journal Star that after meeting with staff and NSAA board of directors chairman Mark Norvell in the morning, there was essentially no way forward.

"We feel really bad for the kids, and especially the seniors who lost their final high school season," Bellar said.

Some of those seniors include Johnson's own baseball players. Columbus had a deep pitching staff and depth everywhere on the diamond. The Discoverers haven't been to the state tournament since 1953 and felt this spring was their best chance in a long time to end that drought.