It's over - Spring sports officially canceled in Nebraska

The inevitable day of doom finally arrived for high school coaches and athletes.
The Nebraska School Activities Association, following what was a death knell announcement of sorts by Governor Pete Ricketts, officially canceled the Nebraska spring sports season in a message and a notice posted on the organization's website just before noon on Thursday.
Ricketts came out Wednesday night to add more counties to the state's social distancing restrictions and directed that schools remain closed through May 31.
Though there may have been some hope the NSAA could reach a compromise for non-spectator events or push some shortened seasons into the summer, that hope was squashed Thursday with a simple message.
"All remaining NSAA activity practices and competitions, including district and state competitions, have been canceled for this school year. These cancellations are part of a new Directed Health Measure issued by Governor Ricketts," the message said.
Efforts to react to the COVID-19 pandemic started with the boys state basketball tournament three weeks ago when only family and household members of players were allowed into the gymnasiums and arenas.
The NSAA then shut down training and events for two weeks on March 16. Before the two-week shutdown was completed, the NSAA came out again and pushed the extension through April.
"I tried to certainly keep hope and was hopeful when they were suspending it as opposed to canceling it, unlike how college seasons were just canceled," Columbus High baseball coach Jimmy Johnson said. "I was trying to keep some hope alive that maybe with it just being suspended it might get push back. At the same time, it felt somewhat inevitable that the complete cancellation of it might occur."
The rest of the message from the NSAA went on to mention the expected adherence by schools to two bylaws governing summertime activities and activities in between seasons.
Jay Bellar, executive director of the NSAA, told the Lincoln Journal Star that after meeting with staff and NSAA board of directors chairman Mark Norvell in the morning, there was essentially no way forward.
"We feel really bad for the kids, and especially the seniors who lost their final high school season," Bellar said.
Some of those seniors include Johnson's own baseball players. Columbus had a deep pitching staff and depth everywhere on the diamond. The Discoverers haven't been to the state tournament since 1953 and felt this spring was their best chance in a long time to end that drought.
"We certainly had a talented squad, deep in pitching. Unfortunately, they won't get a chance to show what they are capable of this spring. Hopefully, they get a chance here this summer," Johnson said. "Hopefully too we can continue building our culture and making it more than once-in-a-blue-moon-type of thing; eventually be a team competing for a state berth each year."
In a March 22 message posted on the Nebraska American Legion Baseball website, Richard Anderson, National Chairman of the National Americanism Commission, stated the current schedule remains in place for the legion baseball season though subject to respective state restrictions.
"It remains the goal of the Americanism Commission to hold our Regional and World Series Tournaments this summer if possible," the message said.
It also stated that the American Legion Baseball Committee recommended that departments suspend all baseball activities until all restrictions have been lifted.
Thus, Johnson may still be coaching members of his team on one of the four Columbus legion teams in a few months.
For other area coaches and athletes, athletic relationships with seniors are essentially over. That's tough for coaches like P.J. Miller, the Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer coach, who isn't a teacher at SCC.
"As a coach, we're there every year. Our seniors, my heart breaks for them. They wanted to play," he said. ..."I get to see them occasionally at a volleyball game or a basketball game. We play indoors during the wintertime and I occasionally get to see them there. I don't get to see them every day, and this senior class, that was the first team I started coaching at Scotus as an assistant under Jon Brezenski. I've been there all four years with those guys."
Columbus High track coach Scott Bethune sees his athletes every day as a math teacher at CHS, but that certainly doesn't make the situation any easier.
"It's a sad day that we all knew was coming. It's just now official. My heart is broken for the senior athletes who have to finish their high school careers like this," Bethune said. "A lot of them worked hard for three years to accomplish their goals, and nowt they can't. One of the hardest times I have had to go through as a coach. On the bright side, a lot of these athletes will be going on to college to compete. So. I am excited for them in this regard. I look forward to seeing them compete at the next level."
But perhaps the worst part is not being able to deliver the bad news in person. In the social media age, student-athletes were bound to find out first anyway, but due to closed schools and public gathering restrictions, there's no goodbye moment to share together.
Even after a tough loss, there are moments together in the locker room or on the bus for consoling and goodbyes.
Not so in 2020.
Lakeview girls soccer coach Mike Zimmerman's program had a traditional egg toss each season that almost always ended with him on the ground covered in yolk. It was meaningless to soccer but built chemistry and bonded the group together.
In one of the last practices, before the season was shut down, his three seniors were standing to the side discussing prom and prom dresses. That, too, has been lost.
"You go through each game in the season and it seems like the team gets closer and closer. The girls come off the field and you give them high fives. You don't have any of that this year," Zimmerman said. "You become a team throughout the year. It's just so disappointing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
