Janssen's late winner sends Discoverer girls to 5-0

A strong wind prevented either side from creating more than a handful of chances, but Columbus High girls soccer had the most, and the most meaningful, that led to a 1-0 win on Friday at Fremont.

Freshman Ayla Janssen put away her second goal of the season in the final 10 minutes of play, scored her second in as many games and increased her point total to six on the year while Columbus improved to 5-0.

The defense only allowed four shots, and none of those were much of a threat to beat senior keeper Addi Heule. Heule posted her third shutout of the season and has allowed just five goals in three matches.

The win put a cap on a stretch of five games in seven days to start the season. Columbus defeated Lakeview 6-0, beat Scotus 2-1 in overtime, downed Grand Island 3-0 and came back on Norfolk for a 4-2 win.

Although it's barely been 10 days since the start of the season, five matches represents nearly a third of the schedule.

"It was definitely difficult playing with sore legs and trying to rotate people in, including some new faces. But we had someone step up, and that's what we talked about at halftime," coach Zack Wayman said. "We've got to be a tough team, and when a chance comes up we've go to put it away."

Columbus played into the wind for the first 40 minutes and set its sights primarily on defense. With gusts of up to 30 miles per hour, through balls, long passes and attack, in general, were difficult to judge and complete for both sides.

But having seen how it affected the opponent, Columbus at least had the benefit of learning how to play once its turn came in the second half. CHS carried the play in the second 40 minutes but had to adjust to how brief opportunities came and went

"You could feel the goal coming," Wayman said. "We definitely had way more chances in the second half with that wind. We had our fair share in the first half, but we had them pinned in (the second half)."

The constant pressure eventually paid off when a ball came to the center of the field near the penalty area. Janssen poked it free past the defense, raced past two defenders and slammed a left-footed blast to the corner of the goal with just under eight minutes remaining.

"We had to defend a last-minute free kick we had to defend, but we were strong all the way through," Wayman said. "It was a tough win, a gritty win, not pretty necessarily, but we'll take it."

Janssen also scored Thursday moments after Norfolk made it 1-0 and put the Discoverers in their first hole of the year. She had an assist in the season-opening win over Lakeview and another on March 21 in the 3-0 home win over Grand Island.

As one of the tallest and fastest members of the team, Janssen is a combination of size and speed that makes her a difficult matchup. For a team that wasn't sure where the scoring would come from after senior Addie Kudron, Janssen has been one of several underclassmen that are beginning to give CHS an offensive identity that wasn't there even just a week ago.

"She's so athletic and fast that her one-touch and speed gets her a fair distance. She had a great angle to get a hit and a goal, and she finished it far corner with her weak foot," Wayman said. "Being a freshman, that's significant helping us out. We've had quite a few freshmen helping us out this year, that's big."

Columbus puts its 5-0 mark on the line Tuesday in a home game against No. 7 Kearney. The Bearcats started the year No. 7 in the Lincoln Journal Star but are 2-3 after losses to Lincoln Pius X, Bellevue East and No. 8 North Platte.

The Columbus girls have won eight in a row over Fremont and four of the last five against Kearney.

"We've got a lot of people playing really well for us right now," Wayman said. "I'm excited to be refreshed for this next week, have more than one day off in between games and see what our potential can be where fitness is not a question. It'll be exciting the rest of the season."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.