Jarecki runs angry, makes 200 final

OMAHA - Twin River senior Tony Jarecki doesn't need any motivation. It's Omaha, it's the state meet. it's not difficult to get the competitive juices flowing on the track at Burke Stadium.
Unintentionally, however, he created some added encouragement on a less than desirable 100-meter run. Just about 90 minutes later, he used that as a spark to extend his stay.
Jarecki qualified for the 200 finals as the last competitor in the eight-runner field and gave himself a second chance at state hardware.
"I run better when I'm angry," Jarecki said with a smile moments after the 200. "I expected to be here, and I was hoping to be in the finals in both events, but I can't worry about that now. I'm going to go back to the hotel, eat some food, rest up and get ready for one more run. It's better than being done."
Jarecki ran 11.13 seconds at the district meet and earned an automatic qualifier to the state meet as the runner-up. He hit the line at 22.48 in the 200 and was again a silver medalist.
In his first event on Friday, Jarecki ran 11.28 and was .04 behind the final spot in the medal round. Had he hit his previous district time, he would have qualified fourth.
He then bottled that frustration and, though he was again slightly slower in the 200, ran just fast enough. Jarecki posted a 22.66 and held off the final challenger by .06.
Jarecki was one of three Titans in action on Friday. Junior Jackson Strain was 10th in the 3200 in a time of 10:37.73. Kadren Miller was in the 100 with Jarecki and was 19th at 11.48.
Aquinas boys in striking distance of team title
The Aquinas Catholic boys picked up two pieces of hardware and qualified for two finals in an overall positive start for a team looking to challenge for a state title.
Senior Payton Davis ran an exceptional 3200 and earned a silver medal while Kyle Napier tied his best and was the bronze medalist in the high jump. Jake Witter was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and the runner-up in the 300 hurdles.
Davis ran a time of 9 minutes, 56.75 seconds in the two mile. It wasn't his best, he ran 9:36 at Lakeview, but his best wouldn't have been good enough on Friday. Carson Noecker of Hartington Cedar Catholic set a new Class C record at 9:24.56 for gold.
Napier jumped to 6 feet, 4 inches, Witter hit the line in the low hurdles at 15.33 seconds and in the high hurdles at 40.73.
Other Monarch results included 16th for Caleb Thege in the long jump.
Saturday's Aquinas schedule has Ben Shonka in the pole vault, Jude Yindrick in the triple jump, Davis in the 800 and 1600, the 400 relay and Witter in both hurdle finals.
Cedar Catholic leads the boys Class C standings with 17 points. Ainsworth has 16, Wilber-Clatonia has 15 and Aquinas has 13.
Denker set for David City medals
David City sophomore Caden Denker is in line for two medals on Saturday thanks to top-eight runs in the 200 and 400. Denker started his day with a seventh-place run in the 400 on a time of 51.48 seconds. He finished the day in the 200 at 22.41 seconds and made the medal round in third.
Teammate Jack McKay was 20th in the 200 when he crossed the line at 23.58.