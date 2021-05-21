Jarecki runs angry, makes 200 final

OMAHA - Twin River senior Tony Jarecki doesn't need any motivation. It's Omaha, it's the state meet. it's not difficult to get the competitive juices flowing on the track at Burke Stadium.

Unintentionally, however, he created some added encouragement on a less than desirable 100-meter run. Just about 90 minutes later, he used that as a spark to extend his stay.

Jarecki qualified for the 200 finals as the last competitor in the eight-runner field and gave himself a second chance at state hardware.

"I run better when I'm angry," Jarecki said with a smile moments after the 200. "I expected to be here, and I was hoping to be in the finals in both events, but I can't worry about that now. I'm going to go back to the hotel, eat some food, rest up and get ready for one more run. It's better than being done."

Jarecki ran 11.13 seconds at the district meet and earned an automatic qualifier to the state meet as the runner-up. He hit the line at 22.48 in the 200 and was again a silver medalist.

In his first event on Friday, Jarecki ran 11.28 and was .04 behind the final spot in the medal round. Had he hit his previous district time, he would have qualified fourth.