The Discoverer baseball team stepped back onto the diamond Thursday with a road test at Class B No. 2 Norris.

In a pitcher's duel, the Discoverers scored the game's first run in the third inning on a Jarrett Bell fielder's choice.

On the mound, Bell maintained that lead into the sixth but the Titans scratched across two runs on an RBI double and an RBI ground out to take a 2-1 lead.

After a lead off hit by pitch by Grant Anderson, the senior advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by junior Eli Kreikemeier. Norris held on for the victory after Jack Faust and Bell popped out.

"It was a pretty intense game. Pitching and defense, I thought we played great. Got ourselves out of some situations. Jarrett (Bell) pitched a great game. A huge improvement from his first. He controlled their bats real good," Discoverers head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Obviously the frustration with the hits not coming was tough. As a group, I thought we put pressure on. Probably had more opportunities to score than they did and just didn't come through."

Bell navigated a lot of traffic on the base paths in his first start of the season on March 20. The junior was only able to pitch two innings as he threw 67 pitches.

On Thursday, Bell tossed six innings five-plus innings allowing two runs on three hits and three strikeouts.

"He had all three of his pitches going. Really pounded the zone. Kept them off balance and just located extremely well. He was using both sides of the plate," Johnson said. "He made some adjustments within at-bats when they were maybe swinging at a high pitch and noticing they were aggressive, so he was use that to his advantage."

The Discoverers only mustered two hits, a third-inning single from Kreikemeier and a fifth-inning single from Bell. Columbus left nine on base and had the bases loaded twice.

In the third, Sawyer Kimberling and Wyatt Swanson drew walks to load the bases. The frame ended with an out on the base paths.

Kreikemeier walked, Faust reached on a fielder's choice and Bell singled to open the fifth. After Connor Rausch struck out, Swanson grounded into a 1-2-3 double play.

"We did start executing some bunts and steals and ways to move guys and get ourselves into scoring position. I would like to see a little bit more hard contact when the ball is in play," Johnson said. "We were getting the ball in play, but it was not as threatening as we would've liked to be. We need to have more offensive swings than defensive swings, especially early in counts."

Thursday marked the fifth straight game in which the Discoverers played a Lincoln Journal Star preseason ranked opponent. That streak will extend to six on Monday against No. 9 Omaha Westside.

Despite the challenging schedule, Columbus has had opportunities to win with the largest margin of defeat being just four runs. However, Johnson said they need to win one of these games.

"The players are really frustrated by it because they know they should have won these games. At some point, you got to see yourself beat some teams like this to really get that feel that we really do belong. It only does you so much to know you're right there," he said. "They know what they're capable of now. It's a matter of hopefully Monday we can go out and continue to execute defensively and pitching wise and then somehow grind out a win on top. That's the last thing left to do."