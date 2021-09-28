Jedlicka, Wemhoff lead CHS at Hastings

Columbus High's top doubles team of Bohden Jedlicka and Blake Wemhoff made a run to the title match Friday at the Hastings Invite and sparked the Discoverers to a third-place finish in the tournament.
Jedlicka and Wemhoff, both juniors, made a 3-0 run through pool play before a loss in the championship match put a little bit of a damper on the end of their day. But by finishing as runners-up, the duo contributed nearly half (12) of the team's 25-point total that was just one point away from second and Scottsbluff.
Following the Millard North Invite just over a week earlier, the invite in Hastings was the second time Jedlicka and Wemhoff had competed together in a tournament. That was true of much of the lineup. Coach Scott Bethune said the last month of play has helped bring the proper lineup order into focus. Saturday provided more proof that he and the Discoverers are on the right path.
"Today was a good day for us. Everyone got wins, we walked away with some medals and placed third out of eight. I was really proud of how everyone played today," Bethune said. "We came off a dual with Norfolk that was not pretty the night before. The boys came out today and didn't let that loss bother them. They played well from the start."
Jedlicka and Wemhoff took pool play victories of 8-2, over Hastings, 8-4 against Alliance and 8-2 over North Platte. That showing earned them a shot at Chase Carter and Michael Foster of Norfolk, who also went 3-0, in the title match.
It was a rematch from not even 24 hours earlier, and the Panthers prevailed again 6-0, 6-1. Regardless, a 3-1 day overall was another step forward for the new pairing.
"They are really starting to work well together," Bethune said. "They feed off each other and work hard every point when playing together; that's what helps make a good doubles team.
"... Even though the score may not have seemed close (in the title match), Blake and Bohden played right with them. Walking away with a silver medal and only playing together for a week says a lot; excited to see what they can do going forward."
Ted Fehringer was fourth at first singles, Frank Fehringer took fifth at second singles and the doubles pairing of Alex Zoucha and Carter Goc were sixth at second doubles.
Fehringer went 1-2 in pool play, defeating a player from Alliance 8-3 while losing to Hastings 8-3 and North Platte 8-5. Ethan Ramirez of Scottsbluff defeated him 6-1, 6-0 in the third-place match.
Frank Fehringer was also 1-2 with an 8-1 win over a foe from Alliance, an 8-6 loss to Hastings and a 9-7 tiebreaker defeat to North Platte. He bounced back with a pair of 6-1 wins in the fifth place match over Mason Havel of Grand Island.
Zoucha and Goc won 8-6 over a team from Alliance, lost 8-3 to Hastings and 8-4 to North Platte. Tate McIntyre and Barrett Shea of Adams Central defeated Zoucha and Goc 6-2, 6-2 in the sixth place match.
"This was a great invite for us. There were a lot of teams that are at our level and give our athletes a chance to compete, get wins and set themselves up for a high placing," Bethune said. "Today was a good confidence booster heading into a tough week of competition. With not as much success coming this year for the boys, a third place finish made them feel good. I am extremely proud of them."
Norfolk Dual
Friday was an immediate chance to regroup after a tough dual with Norfolk the day before. The Panthers took all six singles matchups and all three in doubles and handed the Discoverers a 9-0 defeat.
Jack Schwanebeck defeated Jedlicka 8-2 at first singles, Kalen Krohn took down Ted Fehringer at second singles, Michael Foster won 8-1 over Frank Fehringer at third singles, Case Carter was an 8-1 winner over Goc at fourth singles, Alex Bauer claimed an 8-0 win against Zoucha at fifth singles and Logan Bosh defeated Wemhoff 8-5 at sixth singles.
Carter and Foster took down Jedlicka and Wemhoff 8-3 at first doubles, Bauer and Bosh were 8-3 winners over the Fehringers at second doubles and Korhn and Schwanebeck were 8-0 winners over Goc and Zoucha.