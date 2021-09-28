Jedlicka, Wemhoff lead CHS at Hastings

Columbus High's top doubles team of Bohden Jedlicka and Blake Wemhoff made a run to the title match Friday at the Hastings Invite and sparked the Discoverers to a third-place finish in the tournament.

Jedlicka and Wemhoff, both juniors, made a 3-0 run through pool play before a loss in the championship match put a little bit of a damper on the end of their day. But by finishing as runners-up, the duo contributed nearly half (12) of the team's 25-point total that was just one point away from second and Scottsbluff.

Following the Millard North Invite just over a week earlier, the invite in Hastings was the second time Jedlicka and Wemhoff had competed together in a tournament. That was true of much of the lineup. Coach Scott Bethune said the last month of play has helped bring the proper lineup order into focus. Saturday provided more proof that he and the Discoverers are on the right path.

"Today was a good day for us. Everyone got wins, we walked away with some medals and placed third out of eight. I was really proud of how everyone played today," Bethune said. "We came off a dual with Norfolk that was not pretty the night before. The boys came out today and didn't let that loss bother them. They played well from the start."