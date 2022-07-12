Jersey Odgaard wins CSG golf title, Hannah Kitt earns silver

Eight area golfers competed in the Cornhusker State Games Summer Youth Golf State Championship at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus. It was the first time Columbus hosted this event. The two-day tournament, which was played on Saturday and Sunday, featured golfers aged 9 to 17 years old.

Columbus High's Jersey Odgaard won the CSG championship for girls aged 13 to 14. Lakeview's Hannah Kitt and Boone Central's Taylor Beierman earned the silver and bronze, respectively, in the girls 15-17 years old group.

In the boys 15-17 group, Lakeview's Kurt Schneider and Grayson Vogt placed second and third, respectively. Discoverers' Keaton Barnes placed seventh and Twin River's Clay Brandenburger tied for eighth place. Lakeview's Trevor Sloup earned the bronze medal in the boys 13-14 age group.

Odgaard, who is entering her sophomore year with the Discoverers, recorded an opening round score of 99 on Saturday. On Sunday, in windy and hot conditions, she shot a 116 for a combined tournament score of 215.

"It feels really good," Odgaard said. "All the practice paid off this summer."

Odgaard said some of the greens were tougher than others to putt through, but she said it made it fun to navigate the course. Entering her sophomore season, she said competing in the Cornhusker State Games was good preparation heading into the fall season.

"It helps a lot getting to go out and play with new girls that I might see through the season and play in conditions I might see as well," Odgaard said.

For the upcoming high school season, Odgaard is most looking forward to competing with her friends, being able to golf at new courses and being able to make her coaches proud.

Kitt placed second behind Lincoln Southwest's Lauryn Ball with a score of 186. She finished 10 strokes behind Ball. The Lakeview golfer posted a first-round score of 91 and scored a 95 in the second round.

"It feels good. I feel like I played good," Kitt said. "My mental game was on point, so it was good."

Although she's competed at Quail Run in the past, it was the first time she's played on the course since the renovations completed on the second nine holes.

"With the new holes just opening up, it felt like a whole new course, so I'm just proud that I played that the best I could," Kitt said.

Kitt explained how she's grown over the summer heading into her final high school season.

"I think the last couple tournaments I've had are helping me with my mental game," she said. "Hopefully, that will help me bring down my score to be in the 80s this season."

The Lakeview senior said she's looking forward to finishing out her career with her team, coaches and those who've helped her along the way.

"I think I've been a leader for a long time and I need to just finally push it over the edge and have confidence in myself and not hold back," Kitt said.

Beierman, who is a returning state medalist for the Cardinals, shot a 193 for third place. She shot a first-round 96 and a second-round 97. Schneider, who competed at the NSAA state tournament in May, scored a 155. He finished five strokes behind the champion, Grand Island Central Catholic's Bowdie Fox. Schneider tallied a 72 in Saturday's first round and an 83 in Sunday's final round.

Vogt posted a bronze-medal score of 172, shooting an 81 Saturday and a 91 Sunday. Barnes tallied a 184 and Brandenburger recorded a 199. Sloup placed third behind Creighton Prep's Rylan Patterson and Milford's Zephyr Mowinkel.