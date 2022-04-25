Johnson, Mulder, Marking win in Norfolk

Addison Johnson, Caleb Mulder and Carsen Marking won gold medals and Columbus High track and field picked up 27 total medals on Thursday in Norfolk.

Hardware was split 14-13 between the girls and the boys, and the girls had six top-three finishes and produced their best team finish of the year in third place among eight teams.

The Discoverers edged out the host Panthers 68 points to 62 for third. Millard West took the team title with 144 and had a margin of 51 over Omaha Burke.

The Columbus High boys were fifth on a total of 50 points. Millard North was a slim six points better than Millard West 115-109 in the final boys team standings.

Johnson earned her first gold medal of the year while Mulder did the same in the 400-meter dash. Marking was previously a winner in the pole vault at Doane and has been in the top three in each meet other than April 15 at Fremont.

The Columbus boys had their best team finish despite a few circumstances to adapt to and overcome.

"We had a fairly decent day today trying a couple girls in some different events and getting some injured athletes back to compete. It worked out well for us," coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "We also had a few disappointments and injuries that we will pay close attention to in the upcoming weeks to prepare for the big meets coming up to end our season."

Johnson had competed in the 800 three other times this season, and had a better time the previous week at Fremont, but now has four medals. She was fourth at Doane and fourth at Pawnee Park on April 1. Johnson, an 800 state qualifier last season, cut more than 15 seconds off her time at her home meet and ran 2 minutes, 16.43 seconds in Fremont.

She crossed the line in 2:23.63 on Thursday and fought Isabelle Hartnett to the line for the win by .32.

Silver medals went to Josie Garrett in the 100 hurdles and Hannah Kwapnioski in the shot put. Garrett was back after a week away and qualified third in the prelims at 16.78 seconds. She was more than a second faster at 15.65 in the final. Laney Songster of Lincoln Northeast took the gold at 14.79.

Kwapnioski made a personal-best throw of 34 feet, 6 inches in the shot put prelims, was unable to best that mark in the final, but was the runner-up by four inches. Freshman Taytum Miller joined Kwapnioski in the finals and was fifth at 32-9.50.

Shot put was one of three events the Columbus High girls produced more than one medal. Senior Joselyn Olson was third in the long jump while sophomore teammate Danica Taylor made the final in seventh and improved her position to sixth. Olson jumped a best mark of 16-11.50 while Taylor landed at 15-8.50 then 16-0.50. Taylor's marks were all a foot-and-a-half longer than her previous best marks.

Pole vault generated three medals that included Mallory Brittenham third (9-0), Liberty Harris fourth (8-6) and Alexa Matulka sixth (8-0).

Caleb Mulder had previously been a 400 runner-up in Seward at home, was third on April 8 at Kearney then ran the 100 and 200 in Fremont. He was back in the quarter-mile at Norfolk and broke 50 seconds for the first time this season at 49.93.

"This mark put him second in Class A so far this season and also fifth all-time in Columbus High history - what an achievement," coach Scott Bethune said. "One of Caleb's goals was to break 50, and to see him do it was exciting."

Mulder also helped the 400 relay team to fifth and the 1600 relay group to fourth. He's now just about a second back of the school record 48.90 set in 1959 by Tom Saunders.

Marking hit the same mark in pole vault that he had the previous week, but this time 12 feet was good enough for gold by a foot. The Columbus High senior has hit 13 feet three times this season.

Santos Gonzalez regained some of his old form in the discus after a few off weeks. The junior was second in the discus at 135 feet, 8 inches. Fellow junior Liam Blaser again picked up two throwing medals when he was fourth in the disc at 132-5 and fifth in shot put at 46-4.

Columbus has two more regular season meets remaining. The Discoverers travel to South Sioux City on Thursday and compete in the HAC Championship back in Norfolk on May 3.

The district meet is May 10 in Kearney.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

