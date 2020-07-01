Junior Blues fall into early holes in doubleheader sweep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues fell allowed crooked numbers in the first innings of both games in Tuesday's home doubleheader against South Sioux City and trailed throughout the night in suffering losses of 11-10 and 7-4.

CUFCU had an opportunity in both to tie or take the lead late but, as was the theme of Game 2, failed consistently in clutch situations.

The Junior Blues trailed Siouxland Bank 7-2 through four innings of Game one, scored eight combined in the sixth and seventh but also allowed four. Still, with the tying run at third and the winning run at second, CUFCU had a chance to steal the opener.

In the nightcap, the Junior Blues trailed 7-4 with three outs to play, mounted a two-out rally and loaded the bases but grounded out to short.

Coach Jimmy Johnson said constantly playing from behind might have taken a toll on his team's confidence and approach.

"I think we were tentative, kind of waiting to see what would happen (in Game 1). We got off to a slow start, gave up four runs in the first inning and it felt like we were just a little shell shocked," he said. ..."I think we handled getting behind a little better that second game, but we'd like to see a little more aggressiveness with guys in scoring position."