Junior Blues unable to recover from stinging Game 1 defeat

Yurisky Rivera walked to force in a run, Bohden Jedlicka did the same, Brenden Jelinek doubled to center for two runs and Shon Brokhaus singled over the top of the short stop for two more.

Fremont cut into the lead with a hit batter, double, single and two runs in the fourth. Up 6-2, Rivera came in from third for another run in the fifth on a passed ball to make it 7-2.

A bases-loaded walk with two down brought in one Fremont run while a passed ball scored another and made it 7-4 in the fifth. Another run with two down, this one on a wild pitch, cut it to 7-5 in the sixth.

Fremont then took advantage of a one-out walk, error for a run, RBI single, hit batter and a single up the third base line to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh.

Rivera went 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and a double. On the mound he tossed 4 and 2/3 innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks and a strikeout.

"He keeps getting better with each opportunity," Johnson said. "He's gone a little deeper into the game for us each time. He's got really good offspeed, and he's got a really good fastball. He's a young man who, I think, will keep getting better as he gets older."