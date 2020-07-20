Junior Blues unable to recover from stinging Game 1 defeat

A tough loss in Game 1 of Friday's Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues doubleheader at Fremont lingered into a Game 2 loss and a road sweep.
Columbus led Fremont 6-0 through three innings before the hosts plated all eight runs in the final four frames. CUFCU was clinging to a 7-5 advantage in the bottom of the seventh when Fremont walked it off with three runs.
The Junior Blues then managed just two hits in the night cap and committed five errors while taking the two losses 8-7 then 9-1.
The losses dropped CUFCU to 7-13 ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader at Kearney. Columbus has just six games remaining in the shortened season.
"It certainly felt like (there was a hangover) into Game 2, not only in the score but in body language and confidence. It just seemed like it maybe deflated us a little bit," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "To Fremont's credit, they've got a good squad, and they battled, played hard and they just keep coming at you. I think we just got a little tired of climbing the mountain and doing what it took."
GAME 1 - FREMONT 8, CUFCU 7: Columbus took the early lead thanks to patience and a two-out rally. Ryan Eickhoff, Nicholas Zoucha and Jacob Wagoner all walked to load the bases after a line out and a strikeout eliminated the first two CUFCU hitters in the third.
Yurisky Rivera walked to force in a run, Bohden Jedlicka did the same, Brenden Jelinek doubled to center for two runs and Shon Brokhaus singled over the top of the short stop for two more.
Fremont cut into the lead with a hit batter, double, single and two runs in the fourth. Up 6-2, Rivera came in from third for another run in the fifth on a passed ball to make it 7-2.
A bases-loaded walk with two down brought in one Fremont run while a passed ball scored another and made it 7-4 in the fifth. Another run with two down, this one on a wild pitch, cut it to 7-5 in the sixth.
Fremont then took advantage of a one-out walk, error for a run, RBI single, hit batter and a single up the third base line to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh.
Rivera went 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and a double. On the mound he tossed 4 and 2/3 innings with four hits, two earned runs, two walks and a strikeout.
"He keeps getting better with each opportunity," Johnson said. "He's gone a little deeper into the game for us each time. He's got really good offspeed, and he's got a really good fastball. He's a young man who, I think, will keep getting better as he gets older."
GAME 2 - FREMONT 9, CUFCU 1 (6 Innings): Only Eickhoff and Jelinek were able to reach safely on hits for a CUFCU lineup that only struck out four times but couldn't get a break with the bats.
Wagoner's leadoff walk in the second accounted for the only run three hitters later when Jelinek doubled him in to right center.
Columbus went down in order in the first and fourth, had a leadoff walk eliminated by a double play in the third, stranded two on back-to-back two-out walks in the fifth and had a leadoff single wiped away by a fielder's choice in the sixth.
Jedlicka and Brockhaus tossed for CUFCU. Jedlicka took the start and went four innings with six hits, two earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts. He gave up five runs but three were unearned due to errors.
Fremont scored in every inning - three runs each in the first, second and fourth, and two apiece in the third, fifth and sixth. The hosts had 19 at bats with runners in scoring position and came through with six hits in those situations.
"They've got a good squad, and they keep coming at you one through nine," Johnson said. "They're tough. They're feisty, scrappy hitters, and a team in general."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
