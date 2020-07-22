Kearney holds Blues scoreless in double header

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues split a doubleheader with Kearney in June, but never found their rhythm on offense Tuesday night on the road.
Kearney swept Columbus 8-0 and 1-0 in only the second and third time this season a team has kept the Blues off the scoreboard.
The sweep drops the Blues record to 7-15, having lost four straight.
Keaney 8, Columbus 0
Columbus watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in an 8-0 first-game loss.
Kearney scored two in the first off of back-to-back singles.
The Juniors finished the game with three hits coming from Jack Faust, Ryan Eickhoff and Nicholas Zoucha.
Yurisky Rivera started the game on the mound for Columbus, pitching four innings. He allowed three runs on four hits while striking out three batters.
Shon Brockhaus pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Kearney outhit Columbus 11-3.
Kearney 1, Columbus 0
Kearney's one run came in the first inning when the home team hit a two-out single to score the winning run of the game.
The defense dominated for both sides with Kearney earning three runs and Columbus only earning one.
The lone hit for the Juniors came from Faust.
Eickhoff pitched all six innings for Columbus, allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight batters and walking three.
"Kearney is solid," head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We split with them last time and got close again this time. We played a really tight game that second one."
Eickhoff's pitching was the most positive part of Tuesday's games in Johnson's eyes.
The right hander has pitched 28 innings across six games.
In those six games, he's only allowed nine earned runs and has struck out 40 batters.
"He pitched really, really well," Johnson said. "He gave us another solid outing. He's really settled in this season and has three really good starts in a row. He gives us a chance to win every time he's on the mound."
The Blues' bats are cold right now.
"To Kearney's credit, we faced a couple of quality pitchers," Johnson said. "They had some pretty good velocity. We just couldn't quite get one across."
Columbus is in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday at home in a doubleheader against Norfolk.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
