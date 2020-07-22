Kearney holds Blues scoreless in double header

The lone hit for the Juniors came from Faust.

Eickhoff pitched all six innings for Columbus, allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight batters and walking three.

"Kearney is solid," head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We split with them last time and got close again this time. We played a really tight game that second one."

Eickhoff's pitching was the most positive part of Tuesday's games in Johnson's eyes.

The right hander has pitched 28 innings across six games.

In those six games, he's only allowed nine earned runs and has struck out 40 batters.

"He pitched really, really well," Johnson said. "He gave us another solid outing. He's really settled in this season and has three really good starts in a row. He gives us a chance to win every time he's on the mound."

The Blues' bats are cold right now.

"To Kearney's credit, we faced a couple of quality pitchers," Johnson said. "They had some pretty good velocity. We just couldn't quite get one across."