Kearney Runza holds on after fast start

Despite a grand slam by Colin Fly, a three-hit game by Sam Kwapnioski and nine errors by its opponent, the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors lost 17-15 to Kearney on Tuesday at home.
The 15 runs are tied for the most runs scored in a game for Columbus, but the Seniors never led and trailed by six runs twice.
"Kearney is a great team," head coach Cody Schilling said. "They hit the ball well. You're going to have to probably match them, which we did. We came out and hit the ball well. We had a couple guys with four hits and other guys with multiple hits.
"We came ready to play. We didn't back down. That's always the worry when a team jumps out early is that you'll get down. Our guys came through a tough, good weekend and were ready to play."
Kearney led 6-0 after two innings when Columbus tied the game on a grand slam by Colin Flyr. The grand slam was the third home run of the season for Flyr.
The visitors responded by scoring six in the third to take a 12-6 lead before Columbus closed the gap to 12-10 in the bottom half.
The squads traded runs in the fourth and fifth before Columbus tied the game at 14-14 in the sixth.
Kearney took the lead for good in the seventh, adding two more runs.
Columbus attempted a rally in the seventh adding one run, but Kearney added an insurance run in the eighth and Cornerstone managed just one base runner in the ninth.
"We're showing a lot of class and heart," Schilling said. "They aren't just going to let you kick them around. They're going to step up and you're going to punch them and they're going to punch you right back."
Columbus scored its first two runs of the game after a double by Tyler Wessel and a single by Justin Gaston. Both players scored on an error in the next at bat.
The Seniors rallied again in the bottom of the third.
Three consecutive errors to start the inning allowed Cole Wilcox to score before Kwapnioski doubled in two more runs, closing the gap to 12-9.
Flyr singled in another run, one of his six RBIs. He also singled in the fifth to score a fun and close the gap to 13-11.
His final RBI came in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 14-13 before scoring on an error to tie the game.
But, Kearney scored the go-ahead run after three of the first four batters in the top of the seventh blasted singles. The visitors added an insurance run on a fielder's choice in the next at bat.
Wilcox singled in a run in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 16-15, but Columbus went scoreless the rest of the game.
Columbus used four pitchers during the nine innings.
Cornerstone drops to 11-12 with the loss after winning six straight coming into Tuesday night.
"They've really grown," Schilling said. "They've really matured over these last two or three weeks and I think they realized, 'we're as good as anybody we've played.' That's the thing I've been trying to get through to them."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!