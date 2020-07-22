Kearney Runza holds on after fast start

Columbus attempted a rally in the seventh adding one run, but Kearney added an insurance run in the eighth and Cornerstone managed just one base runner in the ninth.

"We're showing a lot of class and heart," Schilling said. "They aren't just going to let you kick them around. They're going to step up and you're going to punch them and they're going to punch you right back."

Columbus scored its first two runs of the game after a double by Tyler Wessel and a single by Justin Gaston. Both players scored on an error in the next at bat.

The Seniors rallied again in the bottom of the third.

Three consecutive errors to start the inning allowed Cole Wilcox to score before Kwapnioski doubled in two more runs, closing the gap to 12-9.

Flyr singled in another run, one of his six RBIs. He also singled in the fifth to score a fun and close the gap to 13-11.

His final RBI came in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 14-13 before scoring on an error to tie the game.

But, Kearney scored the go-ahead run after three of the first four batters in the top of the seventh blasted singles. The visitors added an insurance run on a fielder's choice in the next at bat.