Kegler's Korner: Alley Queens at Westbrook

This week we take a look at the Wednesday night Alley Queens league at Westbrook Lanes.
Secretary Shirley Gottschall says they have a seven-team, five-member league that bowls 34 weeks. The season is divided into two 17-week halves, with the winners of each half meeting in the finals.
With the suspension of all league play, this season’s league champion may be determined in another way. If they are unable to finish the rest of the season, there may not be a roll off between the winners of each half. It’s possible, of those two teams, the one with the best overall record may be crowned champion.
Paw & Claws put themselves in position to claim the title by winning the first half. Sue Keezer, Tracie Roberts, Karla Lieberman, Cindy Geiser, Joan Davidshofer, Megan Griffiths and Laura Cerny are all members of the Paws & Claws team.
When league play was suspended after March 11, Sleep Inn sat in first place with a 32.5-11.5 record. Rayetta Williams, LoJean Morgan, Bernie Podraza, Suanne Boswell, Janis Kraft, Deb Murcek, Kandie Fiala and Gottschall all bowl for the three-time defending champions, Sleep Inn.
At the stop of league play, Sleep Inn held the high-team game and series with a 887 and a 2403. On the individual side, Stacie Rickert leads the way with a 244 game, 669 series and 185 average.
Following league play on March 11, Sleep Inn had also rolled the high team game and series with a 766 and a 2219. Rickert again had the high individual scores with a 205 game and a 538 series.
League play also saw several bowlers turn in noteworthy performances. Loretta Wegener turned in the top performance. The 134 average bowler rolled a 183 (+49) game and a 485 (+83) series.
Eight others rolled games of at least 30 pins above their averages. Fiala shot a 198 (+53). Davidshofer was 41 pins over with a 190. Ann Hemmer’s 180 and Tina Smith’s 151 were both 38 pins above their averages. Next was Macy Augustine with a 130 (+37). Boswell had a 174 (+35). Pam Dozier rolled a 160 (+31). Last, but not least, Podraza shot a 177 (+30). Nice bowling to all the ladies.
Until next week, check the box for the April 9 Bowlers of the Week.
