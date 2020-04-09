Kegler's Korner: Alley Queens at Westbrook

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This week we take a look at the Wednesday night Alley Queens league at Westbrook Lanes.

Secretary Shirley Gottschall says they have a seven-team, five-member league that bowls 34 weeks. The season is divided into two 17-week halves, with the winners of each half meeting in the finals.

With the suspension of all league play, this season’s league champion may be determined in another way. If they are unable to finish the rest of the season, there may not be a roll off between the winners of each half. It’s possible, of those two teams, the one with the best overall record may be crowned champion.

Paw & Claws put themselves in position to claim the title by winning the first half. Sue Keezer, Tracie Roberts, Karla Lieberman, Cindy Geiser, Joan Davidshofer, Megan Griffiths and Laura Cerny are all members of the Paws & Claws team.

When league play was suspended after March 11, Sleep Inn sat in first place with a 32.5-11.5 record. Rayetta Williams, LoJean Morgan, Bernie Podraza, Suanne Boswell, Janis Kraft, Deb Murcek, Kandie Fiala and Gottschall all bowl for the three-time defending champions, Sleep Inn.