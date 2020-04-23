Kegler's Korner: Bowling Leagues Canceled

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our state, local city officials have asked all Columbus businesses to help with social distancing. Many of our local businesses have been asked to close their doors at least until May 15. With that, both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes have canceled the remainder of their leagues.
Boulevard’s Wyatt Ellis and Westbrook’s John Eckholt will work with the league’s secretaries on getting the league payouts to all of the team captains. Ellis and Eckholt will be contacting all team captains to see if they plan on returning next fall for the 2020-2021 season. Please have patience with this process, as this is something neither centers or league secretaries have had to deal with before.
As far as summer bowling and volleyball leagues, both centers would like to still have them. Boulevard and Westbrook will have to wait and see if the May 15 date will be extended or be allowed to expire. If we all try to do our part on social distancing and staying safe, maybe things can get back to normal a little sooner.
Today, we’ll take a look at the final results of the 2020 Nebraska USBC Open which was held at Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes. The tournament ran two weeks before being postponed. State officials had hopes that after a couples weeks, they would be able to resume the tournament. After the tournament was cancelled, Gary Hatcher sent me the final standing.
There were two handicap divisions for team, doubles and singles. The team event saw the The Bowling Stones from Superior finishing first in Division 1. Top Notch Construction from Valentine claimed first in Division 2. In the doubles event, Jason Johnson and Scott Sorensen of Cairo finished first in Division 1. The Division 2 winners were Richard Armstrong and Gary Ratzlaff of Red Cloud. Justin Geiken of Gothenburg won the Division 1 title in singles. The Division 2 title went to Michael Furgison of Holdrege. Geiken also claimed the Division 1 all-event title. The Division 2 all-events title went to Terry Jones of Merna.
There were also special scratch events for both singles and all-events. Adam Barrickman of Lincoln finished first in Division 1 for singles, while Jeff Bruning of Hartington won the Division 2 title. The all-event winners were Marcus Medcalf of Superior in Division 1 and Dave Nielson of Holdrege in Division 2.
There were a few local bowlers that competed in the tournament during it’s two-week run. Only one local bowler made the final standings. George McCarthy finished in sixth place in singles with a 765.
Until next week
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. His weekly installments of "Kegler's Korner" appear every Thursday.
