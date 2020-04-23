Kegler's Korner: Bowling Leagues Canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our state, local city officials have asked all Columbus businesses to help with social distancing. Many of our local businesses have been asked to close their doors at least until May 15. With that, both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes have canceled the remainder of their leagues.

Boulevard’s Wyatt Ellis and Westbrook’s John Eckholt will work with the league’s secretaries on getting the league payouts to all of the team captains. Ellis and Eckholt will be contacting all team captains to see if they plan on returning next fall for the 2020-2021 season. Please have patience with this process, as this is something neither centers or league secretaries have had to deal with before.

As far as summer bowling and volleyball leagues, both centers would like to still have them. Boulevard and Westbrook will have to wait and see if the May 15 date will be extended or be allowed to expire. If we all try to do our part on social distancing and staying safe, maybe things can get back to normal a little sooner.