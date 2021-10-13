Kegler's Korner: Cheyenne League at Westbrook

Westbrook's Lanes Cheyenne League is the featured league this week. League secretary Gary Muth says the league consists of 16, five-member teams that bowl 34 weeks. The league champion is crowned following a roll off between the first and second half winners.

Last season’s champion was Lotto NE. Chad Horak, Rob Brunken, Mike Woosley, Jim Murcek and John Eckholt make up the Lotto NE team.

Just five weeks into the young season, Stack-n-Steak sits in first place with a 19–1 record. Team members include Tom Mohning, Jim Thalken, Gary Ewers, Jay “Norm” Olson, Chuck Jensen and Mr. President Dirk White.

At the start of league play, Lotto NE held both the high team game and series with a 1172 and a 3321.

On the individual side of things, Nick Borgman owns all three of the top honors with a 288 game, 739 series and 237.44 average.

Following league play Sept. 30, A J Bloebaum Electric rolled the high team game with a 1091. John Riedmiller, Tom Riedmiller, Rick Krings, Eric Brabec and Craig Whitmore all bowled for A J Bloebaum Electric.

Lotto NE had the high team series with a 3098. On the individual side, Jim “Hollywood” Henderson tossed the high game with a 289 (+95). Henderson joined the 50/100 club by adding games of 200 and 203 for a 692 (+110) series. The high series for the night was shot by Eckholt with a 703.

There were three bowlers not named “Hollywood” Henderson that made 50/100 club. Leading the way was Dave Westerman with a 237 (+84) and a 625 (+166). Next was Tom Riedmiller with a 245 (+69) and a 642 (+114). Finally, Jeff Bilstein had a 186 (+51) and a 516 (+111).

There was seven other bowlers that shot games that were 50 pins or more above their average. Chris Johnson shot a 230 (+68). Shane Casper had a 257 (+59). Next was Craig Whitmore with a 259 (+57). Terence Wickham tossed a 247 (+53). Dave Wolff rolled a 234 (+53). Dave Casper fired a 230 (+53). Last, but not least, Justin Krzycki shot a 248 (+50).

Nice bowling to one and all.

October 2nd, the boys varsity competed at Chops Bowl in Omaha. The boys finished in second place as a team. On the individual side of things, both Gavin Unger (2nd) and Trent Ditter (5th) were named All-Tournament First Team.

Until next week, good luck to the boys and girls varsity as well as the JV bowling teams. The bowlers are scheduled to compete at Westbrook Lanes this weekend. The JV will bowl Saturday, while the varsity teams will bowl Sunday.

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for the Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling column on Wednesdays during the bowling season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0