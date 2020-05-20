Kienan Prorok: Uncertain no more

"Originally, track wasn’t my thing," he said. "I was always a basketball guy. I wanted to play college basketball. I didn’t have the best season and I realized I had more potential at track earlier this year."

Lakeview finished 9-13 after graduating a large senior class. Though it was a struggle at first, the Vikings eventually turned it around late. Even so, it was a learning curve for everyone, giving Prorok few highlights on film.

That's when he turned his focus to a future in track. Prorok qualified for state in the long jump last season, spent more time training since then and had designs on a return to Burke Stadium in more than just one event.

A medal or two and a good showing and certainly the college interest would come. When it all went away, there was more than just a little concern.

"The season being taken away from him, I think that kind of hit him," Nielsen said. "We had discussed before the season a little bit because I knew he wanted to get into college track. First of all, he just really loves the sport and loves to compete."