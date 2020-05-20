Kienan Prorok: Uncertain no more

Kienan Prorok has faced a lot of uncertainty in the past few months.
The Lakeview senior always dreamed of playing college sports, but after the spring season was canceled he wasn't sure if that was still a possibility.
Prorok was featured in the pages of The Telegram on May 10 as one of dozens of area seniors who had lost his senior season to the coronavirus. He had hope for impressing a college track coach with a big senior campaign, but suddenly lost his opportunity when the NSAA cancelled the season on April 2.
Yet, not all hope was lost. Thanks to connections from Lakeview track coach TJ Nielsen, Prorok committed to Mount Marty, relieving some stress and bringing into focus a future that was rather murky just a month ago.
"I was excited because I never thought I would get any offers since there was no season," Prorok said. "I’m just blessed these colleges reached out to me and I can’t be any more thankful for that."
Growing up, Prorok was always invested in sports; from watching the NBA and the NFL to playing youth baseball. He later developed a passion for hoops, and he was hooked on the hardwood for several years.
"Originally, track wasn’t my thing," he said. "I was always a basketball guy. I wanted to play college basketball. I didn’t have the best season and I realized I had more potential at track earlier this year."
Lakeview finished 9-13 after graduating a large senior class. Though it was a struggle at first, the Vikings eventually turned it around late. Even so, it was a learning curve for everyone, giving Prorok few highlights on film.
That's when he turned his focus to a future in track. Prorok qualified for state in the long jump last season, spent more time training since then and had designs on a return to Burke Stadium in more than just one event.
A medal or two and a good showing and certainly the college interest would come. When it all went away, there was more than just a little concern.
"The season being taken away from him, I think that kind of hit him," Nielsen said. "We had discussed before the season a little bit because I knew he wanted to get into college track. First of all, he just really loves the sport and loves to compete."
He wasn't sure he had done enough in his three seasons to attract the attention of colleges, but Prorok's worries were put to rest when letters and phone calls began to find him.
"Just colleges reaching out to me, they told me I had so much potential," Prorok said. "That’s why I just thought I wanted to do track in college."
There were a lot of qualities that made the fourth-year Viking stand out.
"I think first of all he was a really good teammate, and I think that’s important," Nielsen said. "He’s a great teammate. For him athletically, he has a really nice, long stride. Obviously, he has good sprinting ability and where he excelled his junior year was in the long jump."
Thanks to the potential Prorok exhibited last year, and Nielsen's connections, concern turned to opportunity. Suddenly he had four possible landing spots: Mount Marty, Doane, Midland and Concordia.
With an improving program that sent multiple athletes to nationals last season, Mount Marty felt like the right choice.
"I just heard they were doing great things up there," Prorok said. "Coach Becker knows what he’s doing. He said I was one of the missing pieces and I wanted to be a part of that."
While the future Lancer now knows where he'll be this fall, his next decision is an area of study. He had set his plans for Wayne State and sports management when everything quickly changed. He's now weighing his options with an eye on one day becoming a coach.
Whatever he decides, Nielsen said Mount Marty will be adding a hard-working and driven student athlete who, though he keeps to himself, isn't afraid to set the tone by example.
"He’s a very quiet kid," Nielsen said. "His effort was really high. He worked extremely hard. He’s a great teammate. He always had a good, positive attitude and was very coachable. He’s willing to listen and try to do things better the next time. He’s very coachable and has gotten along with everyone."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
