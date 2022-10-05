Kitt, Berkeland qualify for state as team falls in playoff

Lakeview seniors Hannah Kitt and Grace Berkeland qualified for the NSAA Class B State Girls Golf Championship Tuesday at Jackrabbit Golf Course in Grand Island.

Kitt and Berkeland placed third and 10th, respectively, at the District Class B-3 Tournament. Kitt earned the bronze medal with score of 85. She finished three strokes back of Grand Island Northwest senior Olivia Ottman and Hastings senior Anna Brant. It'll be her first appearance at state after missing the tournament by two strokes last year.

Berkeland earned the final individual qualifier spot carding a 104. The senior shot a 52 on the front and back nines. Harrison said Berkeland's long game was good. After putting her driver away, Harrison described Berkeland's iron shots as terrific.

They'll head to Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering for the two-round state tournament beginning on Monday.

"She (Kitt) was excited. The first thing she said was give me a whole big hug and said, 'Coach, I made it.' I said 'I know you did' and that was wonderful because missing by two strokes is really heartbreaking," Harrison said. "Grace (Berkeland), I don't even think she thought about qualifying for state, but she shot some really good golf yesterday."

It was bittersweet for the Lady Vikes as they fell in a team playoff with Hastings for third place and the final team qualifying spot for state.

Both teams shot a 406 and went to a playoff with the top four golfers on each team competing on a single. The team with the fewest shots would clinch the state tournament berth.

Lakeview and Hastings each swung 27 times on the first playoff hole, sending it to a second playoff hole. On hole No. 2, the Tigers edged out the Lady Vikes by one shot to claim the berth to Gering.

"Everybody could find that one stroke some place and I said you know it didn't come down to that last stroke. It happened during the whole day," Harrison said. "It was everything through the day, so don't blame yourself for if I would've chipped this one in or if I would've putted that one in. No single person was to blame for anything."

Tatiana Henke shot a 108 for Lakeview as Ali Mueller and Evie Hatcher completed the round with a 111.

From the start of the season to Tuesday, Harrison said the team made huge gains.

"I'm very proud of the girls. They worked very hard on the team and on their own. They spent lots of hours out there working when I'm not with them just on their own. They're just a great bunch of girls," Harrison said. "The seniors will be dearly missed. Ali's (Mueller) going to be a great leader next year. The three freshmen, they're going to have a go at it too. I'm just really proud of the way they performed. Everybody stepped up to the plate."