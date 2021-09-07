Kitt fourth at York Invite

Lakeview's Hannah Kitt was one of the standout performers at the York Invite Friday as she posted a top-five finish.

Kitt shot a 96 for a fourth-place finish that included a 49 on the front nine and 47 on the back. She finished three strokes behind the winner, York's Piper Fernau, and two strokes behind Northwest's Avery Hermesch and Taylor Mazour.

"Hannah Kitt led the way for us as she always does," Lakeview head coach Sandy Harrison said. "Hannah is a good leader for us and works constantly on her game."

Lakeview finished in seventh place with a score of 485. Along with Kitt's 96, Grace Berkeland shot a 119, Ella Divis had 133 and Evie Hatcher scored 137.

Northwest finished atop the team leaderboard with a combined score of 390. The hosts were second with a 403 and Waverly finished third with 410.

The Vikings competed with just four golfers, but Harrison is hopeful Ali Mueller will return for Lakeview's home invite on Thursday. She also likes the direction her team is heading.

"The rest of the squad is working hard on their games and coming along pretty well," Harrison said. "We just need to get our putting down and our scores will lower also."

