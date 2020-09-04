 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kitt medals, Lady Vikes 6th in York
View Comments

Kitt medals, Lady Vikes 6th in York

{{featured_button_text}}
Hannah Kitt

Lakeview's Hannah Kitt sends a putt to the cup on Tuesday at Quail Run. Kitt led the Lady Vikes with a 13th-place showing on Thursday in York.

 Nate Tenopir

Hannah Kitt carded identical 53s on the front and back nine Thursday in York and took 13th among 55 players at the York Invite.

Kitt's was the top score for a Lakeview girls golf team that finished sixth out of 11.

The hosts took the top spot with a 396 team total, well ahead of Grand Island Northwest's 439. The Dukes had three girls place in the top six including champion Riley Stuhr who shot an 88 and was five strokes better than Annica Harm of Gothenburg.

Other Lakeview scores included Torrin Boyer in 16th with a 109, Grace Berkeland taking 22nd with a 113, Ella Meyer shooting 124 for 39th and Jerica Mohlman carding a 131 for 46th.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News