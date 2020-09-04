Kitt medals, Lady Vikes 6th in York

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hannah Kitt carded identical 53s on the front and back nine Thursday in York and took 13th among 55 players at the York Invite.

Kitt's was the top score for a Lakeview girls golf team that finished sixth out of 11.

The hosts took the top spot with a 396 team total, well ahead of Grand Island Northwest's 439. The Dukes had three girls place in the top six including champion Riley Stuhr who shot an 88 and was five strokes better than Annica Harm of Gothenburg.

Other Lakeview scores included Torrin Boyer in 16th with a 109, Grace Berkeland taking 22nd with a 113, Ella Meyer shooting 124 for 39th and Jerica Mohlman carding a 131 for 46th.

