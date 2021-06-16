Kitt repeats in Week 2, Schneider wins boys

Hannah Kitt shot the lowest round of the nine girls competitors for the second straight event while Kurt Schneider rose above a field of 11 other boys for the win in Week 2 of the Optimist Cup at Van Berg Family Learning Center on Tuesday.
Kitt put together a 49 and was five shots ahead of second place. She secured another 150 points in the Optimist Cup standings and has opened up an 80-point lead. Kitt carded a 47 last week and was 13 shots better than Kaitlyn Fleming.
On Tuesday, Kitt was just ahead of a 54 posted by Kiya Taylor. Taylor did not participate in Week 1 but earned herself 120 points in the standings. Fleming remained in second place overall and earned 100 points for a total of 220 with a round of 54.
Schneider, after not participating in Week 1, shot a 39 and was seven shots better than the boys field on Tuesday. He picked up 150 points and rose to fourth in the standings. Last week's winner, Zandyr Kohl, shot a 54 and maintained his position atop the season leaderboard with 220 total points. Andrew Kosch (195 points) and Clay Brandenburger (175) both carded 52s and are second and third, respectively, in the standings.
The rest of Tuesday's girls field included Jersey Odgaard carding a 59, Elle Badstieber and Kenna Barels shooting 63, Tatiana Henke shooting 74 and Kaitlyn Janicek and Campbell Tessendorf putting together 76s.
Mason Whitmore was second for the boys on Tuesday on a round of 46, Dan Carnes carded a 50, Caleb Sloup shot 60, Tyler Arnold had a 63, Caleb Kitt and Max Carnes had 64s and Carter Sedlacek scored a 67.
Points are based on weekly performance and will be added up throughout the summer to determine a champion and the top prize of a fitted Callaway Epic driver. Other prizes include a fitted putter and wedge, golf balls and a golfing glove.
The competition is held every Tuesday through July 13 for nine holes leading up to the City Championship held July 21 at Elks Country Club and July 22 at Quail Run. Participants earn double points during those two rounds. All of that will be put on the line July 27 at Van Berg for the Optimist Cup Finals, another 18-hole tournament that awards double points.
