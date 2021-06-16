Kitt repeats in Week 2, Schneider wins boys

Hannah Kitt shot the lowest round of the nine girls competitors for the second straight event while Kurt Schneider rose above a field of 11 other boys for the win in Week 2 of the Optimist Cup at Van Berg Family Learning Center on Tuesday.

Kitt put together a 49 and was five shots ahead of second place. She secured another 150 points in the Optimist Cup standings and has opened up an 80-point lead. Kitt carded a 47 last week and was 13 shots better than Kaitlyn Fleming.

On Tuesday, Kitt was just ahead of a 54 posted by Kiya Taylor. Taylor did not participate in Week 1 but earned herself 120 points in the standings. Fleming remained in second place overall and earned 100 points for a total of 220 with a round of 54.

Schneider, after not participating in Week 1, shot a 39 and was seven shots better than the boys field on Tuesday. He picked up 150 points and rose to fourth in the standings. Last week's winner, Zandyr Kohl, shot a 54 and maintained his position atop the season leaderboard with 220 total points. Andrew Kosch (195 points) and Clay Brandenburger (175) both carded 52s and are second and third, respectively, in the standings.