Kitt, Schneider continue to roll in Optimist Cup

Hannah Kitt and Kurt Schneider continued to add to their total of event wins in this summer's Optimist Cup on Tuesday at Van Berg Family Learning Center.
Kitt has yet to lose four weeks of play and took Tuesday's victory with a round of 45 - 11 shots clear of second place. She padded her lead in the season standings and is now 195 points ahead of the field.
Schneider has also risen to the top of the boys leaderboard after missing week one thanks to three straight victories. He shot a 38 on Tuesday and was six clear of second place while earning 150 points for the win and moving into a tie for the season lead with Zandyr Kohl.
The season has just about reached the halfway point. Two more weeks of nine-hole play remain at Van Berg on July 6 and 13 before the City Championship on July 21 (Elks Country Club) and 22 (Quail Run). The season comes to a close July 27 at VanBerg in the Cup Finals.
The last three events are 18-hole rounds and worth double the points. Thus, while Kitt has opened a lead, there is still time for the rest of the girls field. That remains true of the boys as well despite Schneider and Kohl separating themselves at the top.
Tuesday saw Kitt put together her second best round of the season following a 43 last week. Jersey Odgaard was second to Kitt with a 56 and second in the standings on 405 points. Kaitlyn Fleming (395 points) and Kiya Taylor (335) finished in a tie for third on a pair of 57s, Tatiana Henke (270) shot 58, Elle Badstieber (225) carded a 63, Grace Berkland (60) put together a 65, Campbell Tessendorf (220) and Ali Mueller (95) both had 71s and Kaitlyn Janicek (170) shot 78.
Odgaard, Henke and Mueller posted new best rounds for the summer. Fleming and Badstieber tied their best round of the season. Henke cut 12 shots off of her previous best - a 70 from last week. Odgaard was one shot better than the previoius two weeks and Mueller shaved off eight strokes from the 79 she posted a week ago.
Kohl was six shots back of Schneider with his second-best round of the summer, Andrew Kosch (295) shot a 47, Carter Sedlacek (250) carded a 48, Dan Carnes (180) had a 50, Clay Brandenburger (315) totaled 51, Evan Ruskamp (260) put together a 52, Tyler Arnold (210) shot 63, Caleb Kitt (147.5) carded 69 and Max Carnes (172.5) had a 73.
Brandenburger, Kosch and Sedlacek all had their best scores of the season. Sedlacek posted his best by five strokes. He started the season with a 72, shot a 67 then posted a 53 last week.
Kosch cut two and Brandenburger one from the previous best.