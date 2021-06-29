Kitt, Schneider continue to roll in Optimist Cup

Hannah Kitt and Kurt Schneider continued to add to their total of event wins in this summer's Optimist Cup on Tuesday at Van Berg Family Learning Center.

Kitt has yet to lose four weeks of play and took Tuesday's victory with a round of 45 - 11 shots clear of second place. She padded her lead in the season standings and is now 195 points ahead of the field.

Schneider has also risen to the top of the boys leaderboard after missing week one thanks to three straight victories. He shot a 38 on Tuesday and was six clear of second place while earning 150 points for the win and moving into a tie for the season lead with Zandyr Kohl.

The season has just about reached the halfway point. Two more weeks of nine-hole play remain at Van Berg on July 6 and 13 before the City Championship on July 21 (Elks Country Club) and 22 (Quail Run). The season comes to a close July 27 at VanBerg in the Cup Finals.

The last three events are 18-hole rounds and worth double the points. Thus, while Kitt has opened a lead, there is still time for the rest of the girls field. That remains true of the boys as well despite Schneider and Kohl separating themselves at the top.