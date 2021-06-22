Kitt wins third straight event, Schneider repeats

Hannah Kitt added to her lead in the 2021 Race to the Optimist Cup youth golf league with her lowest score yet, posting a 43 in the third event. Kurt Schneider won his second boys event in a row, posting a 33.

After posting a 47 and a 49 in the first two events, Kitt finished with her best round by four shots. She finished 11 strokes ahead of second-place finisher Kiya Taylor, who posted a 54 for the second straight week.

Schneider finished six strokes better in week three than in week two, where he shot a 39. He finished the third round 10 strokes ahead of Zandyr Kohl and Mason Whitmore.

The girls scoreboard rounded out with Jersey Odgaard and Kenna Barels scoring a 57, Kaitlyn Fleming posting a 64, Cambell Tessendorf finishing with a score of 68, Tatiana Henke with a 70 and Ali Mueller scoring a 79.

Kitt leads the standings after three events with 450 points. Fleming is in second with 300 points with Odgaard in third with 285 points.

On the boys side, Evan Ruskamp finished in fourth on Tuesday with a score of 45. Carter Sedlacek scored a 53, Clay Brandenburger scored a 60 and Max Carnes scored a 69.