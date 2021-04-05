Knights wear down Discoverer girls

Columbus High girls soccer returned home Friday secure in the knowledge it has the quality to compete with the best.

The Discoverers had just taken No. 2 Lincoln Southwest to the limit in a 1-0 loss the night before. But in the third match of the week, CHS began to wear down and suffered its first back-to-back losses of the year in 3-1 defeat to Lincoln Southeast.

Columbus, perhaps running on fumes, held the fight with Southeast through the first 40 minutes. The Knights created their first goal 10 minutes after halftime and added two more before Madison Jenny found the Discoverers' lone score.

Coach Zack Wayman wasn't interested in making excuses, but admitted it was a difficult week to navigate.

"We just had no energy. That's kind of what it came down to," Wayman said. "The first half we were fighting hard and controlled the game for the most part. We didn't give Southeast too many chances, and then in the second half I really think the past two weeks, six games in two weeks, and three in this week, really caught up to us."

Mentally, Wayman said there was no doubt his group was there. But it was apparent in the team's touches and inability to create runs in the attacking zone that CHS was playing a step behind.