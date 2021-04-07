Kosch wins four medals in Wayne

Scotus senior Clarissa Kosch won four medals for the second time this season and the Shamrock girls came away with a runner-up finish on Tuesday in Wayne.

Kosch won three individual medals and one on a relay in March at the Wayne State meet, won three last week at Pawnee Park in the Puetz Memorial and earned hardware four times in individual events on Tuesday. She didn't come away with any gold medals but took home a silver medal, two bronze medals and one fifth-place finish.

Seniors Anna Ehlers and Olivia Fehringer had two Scotus wins. The Shamrocks won a total of 23 medals and won multiple medals in five events. Scotus had its best results in distance events and in the throwing ring.

The Scotus boys won five events and found most of their success in distance events as well. The Shamrock boys were seventh out of seven with 26 points. Pierce took the boys team trophy with 134 points.

"After three meets the coaching staff, and especially the younger athletes, are getting a better idea of what events are going to fit them. We're still looking for quite a few second and third entries, and the relays are still a work in progress," girls coach Janet Tooley said. "So far, our jump and throws crew have had two or three solid competitions in each of those events and scored a solid number of points."