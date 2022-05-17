Kosch's district medal leads Flyers to state

Humphrey Saint Francis junior Jaden Kosch earned a sixth-place medal in Monday's Class D district tournament at Beemer and helped lead the Flyers to a third-place team finish and earn a state qualification.

Kosch shot a 92 and led a St. Francis roster that included Kegan Hackerott carding a 96, Andrew Kosch shooting 103 and Tyrel Wegener putting together a 112.

The Flyers totaled 403 shots and were one back of Stanton in the runner-up position and 37 behind district champion Howells-Dodge. The top three teams and top 10 players, plus ties, earn the right to play next week at state on the grounds of Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

Saint Francis was nine shots better than West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic for the final district team qualifier in Beemer. Area team High Plains was 12 with a 530.

The Flyers missed out on state as a team last season but had Jack Lubischer in the field. He tied for fourth and earned his second straight state medal after tying for 15th in 2019 as a sophomore. St. Francis last qualified to state as a team in 2015.

