Kreikemeier wins it in extras for Cornerstone

Eli Kreikemeier's second hit of the game and his second two-hit game of the season lifted the Cornerstone Insurance Columbus Seniors to a 4-3 extra-inning win on Saturday afternoon in Blair.

Columbus led 3-1 after four but gave one way in the fifth and allowed the leadoff runner to reach in the seventh. A stolen base and a sac fly pushed him across and sent the game to an extra frame. Kreikemeier, who couldn't get the crucial out the inning before behind the plate to throw out the runner, came though with another chance to make a play and drove in the winning run after an 0-2 count.

Both teams had 10 hits and an error plus at least eight left on base. Columbus left 11 stranded and was 3 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

The win snapped back-to-back losses for Columbus and improved Cornerstone to 6-3 ahead of a week that includes Hastings at home on Tuesday then at Kearney on Wednesday, at South Sioux City on Saturday and at Yutan on Sunday.

Coach Cody Schilling put in Nick Zoucha to pinch hit for Kreikemeier, the nine-hole hitter, in the sixth before sending his catcher back out to the box with two on and one down in the seventh. Kreikemeier told Schilling afterwards, even despite the hit, wasn't completely satisfied with a soft blooper just over the top of the infield. But as his coach told him, they all look the same in the box score.

"For him, to come up again in extras and have that opportunity, and to come through, and even then he was hard on himself. I said, 'Nice hit,' and he goes, 'Yeah, off the end of the bat.' I was like, 'Man, you drove in the go-ahead run, could be the winning run,' and he's still hard on himself," Schilling said. "I told him I was going to tell The Telegram it was a missile over the third baseman's head. It was a good team win."

Columbus answered a first-inning Blair run with two in the second and another in the third.

A leadoff single plus a balk and a stolen base allowed Blair the 1-0 lead following a leadoff walk but then a popout and a groundout. Kaden Brownlow started the rally in the second on a leadoff single to right, Preston Hastreiter singled to left with one down then a walk to Jurisky Rivera jammed the bases full. Wyatt Swanson took advantage with a single to right for two RBIs.

Cornerstone cashed in a leadoff walk in the third when Brownlow replaced Ryan Eickhoff on a fielder's choice, stole second and came in on Trevor Schumacher's run-scoring single to right.

Columbus then stranded a two-out double in the fourth, had two on and one down in the sixth but failed to score and squandered a leadoff single in the seventh.

Blair mounted a two-out rally to make it 3-2 in the fifth on a single, walk and an RBI infield hit. The hosts tied it in the seventh when the leadoff man singled on the first pitch, stole second and took third on a sac bunt. A fly ball to right was deep enough for the tag up and the tie.

Brownlow started the eighth with a single to center, Schumacher walked then Kreikemeier stepped to the plate with runners at second and third. Hastreiter bunted both over in the previous at-bat.

"We put together some good at-bats, but we left a lot on base. That's been my rallying cry after every game - 'You guys have to figure out who's going to be the guy. Do you want to be the guy or is somebody else going to be the guy," Schilling said. " ... Nobody has really stepped up to take the reins on that. I want them all to understand they can be the guy. Saturday, Eli was the guy."

Next to Kreikemeier's heroics, pitchers Alex Griffith and Schumacher combined for eight innings with only two walks. Griffith went the first five and gave up nine hits and two earned runs, walked one and struck out three. Schumacher came on for the sixth, seventh and eighth and allowed just one hit, one earned, walked one and struck out two.

None of that sounds impressive until considering that Cornerstone had a few arms unavailable on Saturday. Plus, Schumacher wasn't initially on the roster until he changed his mind last week. For Griffith to put together a strong five-inning start and Schumacher to go the next three innings when the team was low on available pitchers was huge according to Schilling.

Swanson was 3 for 4 with the two RBIs, Brownlow and Kreikemeier each had two hits and Brownlow scored three runs.

"I was kind of stuck because we had a couple guys gone - guys that would have thrown," Schilling said. "It ended up working out. Alex kept them off balance with a good changeup, and Trevor did what he needed to do. He did enough and ended up getting a win out of it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

