Kroll's goal stands up for tourney win

Lakeview senior Carly Schaad found junior teammate Regan Kroll with a through ball for a goal in the 60th minute and created the only scoring play of the night in Tuesday's road win at Seward.

The victory is the third this season to go with six losses for the Lady Vikes, but more importantly, advances Lakeview into the semifinals of the Central Conference Tournament for the second year in a row. The Lady Vikes are one win away from playing for the Central crown also for the second season in a row if they can get past Grand Island Northwest in Grand Island on Monday.

For now, Lakeview is content to celebrate the end of a two-game skid and a return to action after more than a week away.

"We played well and, even with the time off, we were connecting our passes well. It's another score by a forward, which is promising," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "The girls played well, fought through that wind and I was really proud of them."

Kroll sprinted past the defense to Schaad's attempted breakaway pass and put it in the back of the net for her second of the season. As Zimmerman mentioned, that gives Lakeview forwards four goals out of the 7 the team has scored. Juniors Ava Tessendorf and Shayla Cavalli have the others.

No one scored in the first four matches of the year in four shutout losses. Lakeview ended the skid with a 3-0 win over Schuyler but two of the goals were from midfielders and another came from a defender.

Confident about the midfield and the defense, Zimmerman and the Lady Vikes expected some growing pains up top. After moving a defender up to forward and sliding a midfielder back, Lakeview has had more chances over the past two weeks. Of course, now the trick is finishing.

"We had a lot of chances, we've just been a team that struggles on finishing, and it was so windy," Zimmerman said.

The match was also full of stops and starts in the second half. Lightning delayed it for a half hour. The teams took the field and played a few more minutes before another lightning delay popped up moments later. It took over an hour to finish the final 16 minutes of the contest.

Still, Lakeview was happy to walk away the winner regardless of the circumstances. The Lady Vikes had suffered a 3-2 loss to Lutheran High Northeast the last time out on April 4 and were blanked 8-0 by Scotus on April 1.

Northwest improved to 5-2 with a 4-0 win over York and will welcome Lakeview to Grand Island after it took a 3-0 win over the Lady Vikes in Columbus back on March 24. Aurora and Lexington meet on the other side of the bracket.

The title match takes place April 25 back at Northwest at 4 p.m. The semifinal losers meet at the same time also at Northwest on the same afternoon.

"We'll see how we've progressed," Zimmerman said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

