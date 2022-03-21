Kudron's OT goal sends CHS girls over Scotus

Columbus High sophomore Carly Gaedeke had to chuckle a little bit afterward when asked where she learned the flip throw-in.

The overhead pass Gaedeke uses at the touch line looks more like a gymnastics move than a soccer play. But thanks to the help of Scotus Central Catholic girls coach Kristie Brezenski, though Gaedeke might look funny, she's certainly effective.

Her flip throw-in eight minutes into the first overtime period found senior teammate Addi Kudron for a headed goal and an eventual 2-1 win over Scotus and Brezenski on Saturday afternoon.

Brezenski taught her how to use the momentum from a flip to catapult the ball on net when Gaedeke was 10. Who knew that about five years later it would cap a 2-0 day, and a 2-0 start to the season that also included a 6-0 victory over Lakeview.

"It's taken a lot of practice to perfect it like we have, I'm just glad it paid off when it needed to," Gaedeke said. "I usually just try to find Addi, that's usually the game plan."

It worked to perfection on Saturday afternoon. Kudron's goal at 88 minutes was her third of the day to go with two against Lakeview. Freshman Abby Haynes scored early for the 1-0 Columbus lead. Scotus freshman Emma Brezenski answered a little over 20 minutes later when she stepped around a defender and took an open lane about 40 yards to the goal and tucked in a shot at the near post.

But her play was one of the few Scotus had that created scoring chances. Columbus controlled the midfield and controlled possession. The Shamrocks had 11 shots on goal but few that were attempted from inside the penalty area. CHS created fewer on net but had 12 overall.

No offense in the second half led to the 1-1 overtime period. Kudron was unmarked at her spot for the throw in and gently flicked the toss across the goal line. Scotus only produced one shot on goal in the final 12 minutes while looking for the equalizer.

"No one was one me," Kudron said. "I've just got to try and go for the ball and get a piece of it."

Kudron had two in the win over Lakeview to go with single goals by Haynes, Ellie Thompson, Emma Zwingman and Charli Preister. The defense made it easy on goalkeeper Addie Huele. She only faced one shot on goal and picked up her first shutout of the season.

"We talked about it this week of, kind of, making a statement, of controlling the game whether we had possession or didn't have possession and limiting opponent's opportunities," coach Zack Wayman said. "We did a great job. They have some great players on that team. They're going to do great this year. They're definitely a team to watch. We did what we needed to do."

Columbus returned to the field already on Monday at home against Grand Island and has a busy week that also includes home on Thursday against Norfolk then Friday at Fremont.

"Today was great for our program. It gives us a lot of confidence headed into next week," Wayman said. "But we're going to celebrate today and we've got to move on and get ready for next week."

