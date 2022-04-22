Kuhlman 5th at home

Columbus High golf put together its best result of the season a week ago and was looking forward to taking advantage of playing on its home course Thursday at Elks Country Club.

Senior Brock Kuhlman rolled that momentum over but the Discoverers were 12 shots back of their round in Hastings and settled for ninth out of 15 teams. Kuhlman shot a 1-over 73 and tied for fifth. Brody Mickey broke 90. Keaton Barnes, Nick Kriech and Tyson Weber all broke 100.

"Step by step, shot by shot. Golf is a grind and today we were humbled by the grind. With decent weather and a home course advantage as a whole, we were unable to take advantage," coach Mark Brown said. "It comes down to competitive maturity, and we have to keep making strides, as there is no room for error in Class A golf."

Kuhlman rolled in three birdies and had four bogeys on what was an otherwise consistent day start to finish. He carded a 2-under 34 on the front nine with birdies at six and seven to go with seven other pars. He was more up and down on the back nine with four bogeys and a birdie but was just three shots away from Jack Davis, the winner from Omaha Westside. He started on the back then finished on the front.

"Brock Kuhlnan has the it factor when it comes to competitive maturity," Brown said. "After a slow start on his first nine holes, Brock turned up the heat and came back with a two under 34 to finish his day. Brock is so much fun to watch, he is just steady and is a great leader for this team."

Mickey put together a 38-45 and struggled through three double bogeys at 10, 15 and 18. He also birdied the first hole.

Barnes had a bogey or worse on 10 through 18 and carded a 50. He put together a solid 42 on the front nine holes. Kriech went through 14 to 18 plus-7 but had a 43 on the last nine holes compared to a 52 on the first nine. Weber had two pars on a 50-47 day.

Davis edged out Brayden Schram of Hastings by a shot and was two better than Cole Feddersen of Kearney and Thomas Bryson of Lincoln Southeast. Kuhlman tied Porter Topp of Westside. A 70 by Davis was 2-under and included six birdies and four bogeys.

All four of Westside's top scores and every member of the five-player lineup broke 80. Westside shot 70-73-75-75 and had a 79.

"As a team and as coaches, we know there will be good days and some other days. As coaches we are proud of the kids and their work ethic and desire to improve," Brown said. "They are a truly fantastic group that is always ready to go. As coaches we will look at the good and the not so good and figure out where we need to go next. Step by step, shot by shot, we will continue chasing our success."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.