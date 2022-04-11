Kuhlman 7th, Columbus 8th in Kearney

Columbus High senior Brock Kuhlman collected his third medal in as many tournaments and the Discoverer boys were eighth out of 16 in tough conditions Friday in Kearney.

Kuhlman shot a 9-over 80 with two birdies and tied three others with that total. Tyson Weber had his best round of the season and shot 92.

Grand Island's Marcus Holling edged Brayden Schram of Hastings 74-75 for the medalist award. Kearney had four players in the top 15 and was the team champ over Grand Island by three shots 321-324.

"Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts of up to 40 mph throughout the round, plus starting temps in the upper 30's that finished in the upper 40's made it a very long day on the course," coach Anne Robertson said. "Brock Kuhlman continued to show his experience and grit. The senior played solid from tee to green but struggled at times with pace o the putting greens, which cost him a few strokes."

Kuhlman shot 42 on the front and 38 on the back. His first nine included four bogeys and a double to go with four pars. He had a birdie to start the back nine but a double bogey on 11, rolled in another birdie on 16 but doubled again on 17.

Weber shot 45-47, Brody Mickey carded a 94 on a 48-46, Keaton Barnes shot 97 on a 46-51 and Nic Kriech put together a 103 on a 49-54.

"Good progress from the first week of competition, but all the players recognize there is more work to do," Robertson said.

Columbus was back on the course Monday in the HAC Tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.