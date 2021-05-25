Kuhlman among medalists after first round of state

Columbus High junior Brock Kuhlman is in line to win his first state golf medal if he can hold on for 18 more holes on Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club.

Kuhlman shot an opening round 75 on Tuesday and sits tied with five others in 10th place at the Class A tournament. He and the rest of the field are chasing Omaha Creighton Prep senior Jacob Boor and his 4-under 68 at the top of the leaderboard.

"(Kuhlman) grinded extremely hard today; he didn't have his 'A' game by any means," coach Brady Vancura said. "He managed to make some pars that maybe he probably shouldn't have, but I also know there are a couple of mistakes he wants back that could have turned a good round into a great round. He never got himself into a ton of trouble."

Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg, all of Lincoln Pius X, are each 2-under and tied for second. Normally that would give a team a major advantage in the championship standings. Instead, with two Prep players right behind that group, the Thunderbolts lead the Junior Jays by just five shots 285-290.

Kuhlman shot a round of 75 with a 3-over 39 on the front and even par 36 on the back. He had five bogeys and two birdies, rolling in for birdies on No. 5 and No. 18.