 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kuhlman claims HAC runner-up

  • Updated
  • 0

Columbus High golfer Brock Kuhlman was the runner-up at Monday's HAC Tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

Kuhlman shot a 1-over 73, one stroke behind the champion, Kearney's Cole Feddersen. On the front nine, Kuhlman shot even par with two birdies and two bogeys. Following bogeys on 14 and 15, Kuhlman birdied 18 to finish the round.

"Brock (Kuhlman) is starting to come into form with his game," Discoverers head coach Anne Robertson said. "I'm optimistic he will challenge breaking par in upcoming events."

Columbus finished eighth in the final team standings. Brody Mickey posted the second-lowest score on the team with an 86. He was tied for 25th overall. Keaton Barnes ended the tournament with a 98, Tyson Weber shot a 99 and Nic Kriech tallied 102.

Before its home invite next week, Columbus golfed Thursday at the Hastings Invite.

Columbus High Boys Golf 2022

BROCK KUHLMAN

 COURTESY PHOTO

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seniors lead Lakeview powerlifting

Seniors lead Lakeview powerlifting

Lakeview senior Mya Saxton personified what coach Keith Bignell said was special about the 2022 Viking powerlifting season. Saxton set two new…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News