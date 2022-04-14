Kuhlman claims HAC runner-up

Columbus High golfer Brock Kuhlman was the runner-up at Monday's HAC Tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

Kuhlman shot a 1-over 73, one stroke behind the champion, Kearney's Cole Feddersen. On the front nine, Kuhlman shot even par with two birdies and two bogeys. Following bogeys on 14 and 15, Kuhlman birdied 18 to finish the round.

"Brock (Kuhlman) is starting to come into form with his game," Discoverers head coach Anne Robertson said. "I'm optimistic he will challenge breaking par in upcoming events."

Columbus finished eighth in the final team standings. Brody Mickey posted the second-lowest score on the team with an 86. He was tied for 25th overall. Keaton Barnes ended the tournament with a 98, Tyson Weber shot a 99 and Nic Kriech tallied 102.

Before its home invite next week, Columbus golfed Thursday at the Hastings Invite.

