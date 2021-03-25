Kuhlman medals, Discoverers fourth

Columbus High boys golf opened the 2021 season on Thursday in Lincoln at Highlands Golf Course with a few jitters.

Following the cancellation of the season last year, there are few members on the team with varsity experience. That was definitely obvious for the first few holes as much of the roster worked through some early anxiety.

Brock Kuhlman was not one of those. The junior put together a round of 79 and was 10th in the field. Columbus shot a 353 and was fourth out of eight teams.

"Our guys had a lot of nerves that they had to work out to start their rounds. Almost every golfer had their worst stretch of holes in the first four holes," coach Brady Vancura said. "Once everyone settled it, they played a lot better. I could tell that this was the first high school golf tournament that six of the guys had ever played in and the first varsity action for three guys."

Highlands is a par-72 course that stretches out to 7,201 yards. The layout features two par 5s on the front and back and two par 3s on the front and back.

Kuhlman was followed in the lineup by Emmitt McMeekin shooting 89, Landen Hastreiter carding a 91, Hogan Kriech coming in with a 94 and Brody Mickey putting together a 101.