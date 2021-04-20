Kuhlman second, CHS golf posts lowest total

Columbus golf had a handful of season-bests on Thursday in Hastings at Lochland Country Club and was sixth as a team among 10 programs.

Junior Brock Kuhlman captured his highest tournament finish of the season as the runner-up. His round of 74 was an all-time best and four shots back of the winner, Henry Kosmicki of Grand Island. Hogan Kriech also shot his lowest round as a Discoverer.

Grand Island had three golfers finish inside the top 12 and took the team trophy. The Islanders were six shots better than Kearney in second place. Columbus totaled a 352. Norfolk was third at 333, North Platte shot 335 and McCook totaled 337.

"Brock had his best round of his CHS career today. He was 3-under on the par-5s, which is key to scoring well at Lochland," coach Brady Vancura said. "He spent the majority of his round under par, and I know he wants holes 15-17 back, but, overall, a great day for him."

Kuhlman led a team that included Kriech shooting 89, Landen Hastreiter carding a 97, Brody Mickey scoring 95 and Emmit McMeekin putting together a 97.