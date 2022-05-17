Kuhlman set for state return

Columbus High senior Brock Kuhlman will be in search of his second state medal and a big finish to his varsity career when Class A tees it up next week at Norfolk Country Club.

Kuhlman, who had earned a medal at each of the previous eight tournaments this season, made it 9-for-9 on Monday at Riverside Golf Course in Grand Island when he was fifth with a 6-over 78.

Unfortunately for Kuhlman, his hopes of competing as a team in his final varsity season fell by the wayside when Columbus was fifth out of seven teams with a total of 353 - 24 shots back of the final team qualifying spot. The top three teams and the top 10 players, plus ties, are rewarded with a trip to state.

Elkhorn South took the team title in Grand Island on a total of 295 while Grand Island shot a 320 and Fremont totaled 329.

"It wasn't a lack of effort or heart but a lack of competitive experience in districts where you need to score well to continue the season," coach Anne Robertson said. "As (assistant coach) Mark Brown put it 'nerves won the war' in the early stages of the round. a lot of good things happened for the team, but there were growing pains as well."

Kuhlman shot a 40 on the front and 38 on the back and was one of eight 78s across four different district sites. The best score of the day was turned in by Omaha Westside sophomore Jackson Benge when he won the district title in Norfolk with a 67.

Kuhlman's score was tied for 26th-best in the state. Behind him in the Columbus lineup included Brody Mickey shooting 86, Keaton Barnes carding a 91, Nic Kriech putting together a 98 and Tyson Weber scoring 101.

Columbus had posted a total of 344 or better in each of the previous five tournaments but then carded its fourth-highest total of the season on Monday.

"Very happy for Brock, who would tell you this was a tough round and he had to battle to shoot the 78, with a birdie on the final hole. Excited for Brock to return to state, and contend for a second state medal," Robertson said. "Team is hopeful senior Brody Mickey will earn a spot at state, as well, through the individual differential to recognize his consistent and steady play throughout the season."

That was the case. Mickey had the fifth-best differential in Class A and will also head to Norfolk next Tuesday and Wednesday for the state tournament. Although CHS missed as a team, next week will be the first time in five years the Discoverers have had two members in the state field.

Elkhorn South senior Andrew Whittaker took the individual gold with a 2-under 70. He and three teammates made up first through fourth in the final order.

Norfolk Invite - May 13

Columbus High golf closed the regular season in 13th on Friday in Norfolk. The Discoverers had a total of 344 and three players that broke 90. Kuhlman led the charge in ninth place with a 75. He was 2-over on the front and 1-over on the back and put together a round with two birdies and five bogeys.

Creighton Prep had all four of its scoring players shoot 78 or better and won the team title over Elkhorn South by tiebreaker. Both schools shot 303.

Kearney's Cole Feddersen won the gold on a 1-under round of 71. He edged out Tommy Dickmeyer of Elkhorn South and Jackson Benge of Omaha Westside by a shot for the title. Feddersen was 2-under on the front with two birdies and 1-over on the back with two more birdies but a bogey and a double.

Brody Mickey followed Kuhlman in the Columbus lineup with an 83, Tyson Weber shot an 88, Nic Kriech carded a 98 and Owen Lawrence put together a 101.

