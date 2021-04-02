Kuhlman takes medal, Tigers take win

Columbus junior Brock Kuhlman led the scoring but Fremont had three members in the top 10 and took a triangular win Thursday at Elks Country Club over CHS and Norfolk.

Kuhlman shot a 37 and was two strokes clear of two runners-up that tied with a pair of 39s. One of those was Fremont's Tyler Show. His round plus a 41 and a 43 and a 46 allowed the Tigers to edge Columbus 169-171.

Brody Mickey was ninth in the standings and followed by Emmitt McMeekin with a 45 and Landen Hastreiter and Hogan Kriech with 46s.

The nine-hole triangular followed a tournament for Columbus on Wednesday in Grand Island. The Discoverers were eighth in team standings that included 11 programs.

Kuhlman just missed out on the top 15 with a round of 41-41 and an 82 total. Two golfers tied for 14th with an 82 but had better tiebreaker holes than the CHS junior.

McMeekin carded a round of 93 while Hastreiter and Mickey had 96s and Hogan Kriech a 98.

Omaha Westside won the tournament with a team score of 318 - one shot better than Grand Island

Kearney's Cole Fedderson posted a 71 and was the top golfer by three shots over Grand Island's Marcus Holling.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

