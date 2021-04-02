 Skip to main content
Kuhlman takes medal, Tigers take win
Kuhlman takes medal, Tigers take win

Columbus junior Brock Kuhlman led the scoring but Fremont had three members in the top 10 and took a triangular win Thursday at Elks Country Club over CHS and Norfolk.

Brock Kuhlman

BROCK KUHLMAN

Kuhlman shot a 37 and was two strokes clear of two runners-up that tied with a pair of 39s. One of those was Fremont's Tyler Show. His round plus a 41 and a 43 and a 46 allowed the Tigers to edge Columbus 169-171.

Brody Mickey was ninth in the standings and followed by Emmitt McMeekin with a 45 and Landen Hastreiter and Hogan Kriech with 46s.

The nine-hole triangular followed a tournament for Columbus on Wednesday in Grand Island. The Discoverers were eighth in team standings that included 11 programs.

Kuhlman just missed out on the top 15 with a round of 41-41 and an 82 total. Two golfers tied for 14th with an 82 but had better tiebreaker holes than the CHS junior.

McMeekin carded a round of 93 while Hastreiter and Mickey had 96s and Hogan Kriech a 98.

Omaha Westside won the tournament with a team score of 318 - one shot better than Grand Island

Kearney's Cole Fedderson posted a 71 and was the top golfer by three shots over Grand Island's Marcus Holling.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

