 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kuhlman wins Capital City Invite

  • Updated
  • 0
Brock Kuhlman

Columbus High senior Brock Kuhlman makes an approach shot last week at Elks Country Club. Kuhlman was the Capital City Invite champion on Thursday at Lincoln's Highlands Golf Course on a 2-under round of 70.

Something about Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln and Columbus High senior Brock Kuhlman seems to vibe together.

Kuhlman was back there Thusrday in the Capital City Invite and picked up his fourth medal over the past two years on the course. This time he was three shots better than the field and 2-under for the day with a 70 and his first gold medal of the season.

He helped led CHS to a runner-up finish overall and a 321-stroke total. That was five back of Beatrice in first place and three better than North Platte in third.

None of Kuhlman's teammates were able to crack the top 10 but four of the five broke 90 and CHS had its lowest total of the season by 10 shots. Brody Mickey scored an 82, Keaton Barnes carded an 83, Tyson Weber put together an 86 and Nic Kriech totaled 304.

Kuhlman had a pair of 35s on the front and back nine, rolling in birdies on two, five, seven, 11 and 13. He bogeyed six, nine and 12. He was three shots better than the top player from Beatrice but the Orangeman had all four qualifying scores finish with a top-10 medal.

People are also reading…

Ten total teams were in attendance. The Discoverers are back in Lincoln and back at Highlands Golf Course on Tuesday in a 16-team tournament.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Kuhlman 5th at home

Kuhlman 5th at home

Columbus High golf put together its best result of the season a week ago and was looking forward to taking advantage of playing on its home co…

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News