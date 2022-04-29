Kuhlman wins Capital City Invite

Something about Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln and Columbus High senior Brock Kuhlman seems to vibe together.

Kuhlman was back there Thusrday in the Capital City Invite and picked up his fourth medal over the past two years on the course. This time he was three shots better than the field and 2-under for the day with a 70 and his first gold medal of the season.

He helped led CHS to a runner-up finish overall and a 321-stroke total. That was five back of Beatrice in first place and three better than North Platte in third.

None of Kuhlman's teammates were able to crack the top 10 but four of the five broke 90 and CHS had its lowest total of the season by 10 shots. Brody Mickey scored an 82, Keaton Barnes carded an 83, Tyson Weber put together an 86 and Nic Kriech totaled 304.

Kuhlman had a pair of 35s on the front and back nine, rolling in birdies on two, five, seven, 11 and 13. He bogeyed six, nine and 12. He was three shots better than the top player from Beatrice but the Orangeman had all four qualifying scores finish with a top-10 medal.

Ten total teams were in attendance. The Discoverers are back in Lincoln and back at Highlands Golf Course on Tuesday in a 16-team tournament.

