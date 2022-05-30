Kwap's big night lifts Lakeview

Coach Travis Tessendorf's premature stop sign prevented first baseman Sam Kwapnioski from making history, but that was the only barrier that got in Kwapnioski's way on a night in which he raked in four hits, drove in three runs and blasted a home run.

Kwapnioski's four at-bats produced a single, double, home run and another double that might have been more had Tessendorf not held him at second on a drive to right field. Regardless, Kwapnioski and his Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors had no trouble dispatching Hartington 12-2 in a road win that improved the season record to 2-0 on Friday.

Kwapnioski was one of three Lakeview hitters with three hits and one of three with multiple RBIs. Cooper Tessendorf also had a home run and drove in two, Eli Osten smacked a pair of singles and Jordan Kracl drove in two with a bases-loaded walk then a single up the middle.

On the mound, Jacob Sjuts picked up the win on four innings of work and seven strikeouts. Bank of the Valley fell behind 2-1 after two innings and led 3-2 in the fourth before breaking the game open on four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth for a mercy-rule win.

Coach Tessendorf, understandably, was regretful of his decision, but also thankful that, while there was some good-natured ribbing, his team has more in mind than filling up the stat sheet.

"From an individual standpoint, I feel pretty bad. In baseball we don’t have the benefit of headsets or technology- I was on third base by myself," coach Tessendorf said of his decision to hold up Kwapnioski. "I guess I’m grateful that our goals are team goals. We want to win games and get back to state. We have some unfinished business there."

Kwapnioski started with a two-out single in the third that turned into a two-base hit on the throw. He was retired in the next at-bat trying to steal third.

He doubled in the second at-bat of the third inning and brought Cooper Tessendorf across for a 2-0 lead. It was 4-0 in the fourth when Kwapnioski took a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right center for a two-run blast. His final at-bat came in the fifth after Cooper Tessendorf cranked a two-run shot and had Lakeview ahead 9-0. Kwap drove a 2-0 offering to right field and was halted 90 feet short of the cycle.

"I didn't want to be disrespectful and run up the score so I held Sam up," coach Tessendorf said. "He didn't hesitate to listen to me because that's just the kind of player Sam is; it was the dugout (giving me a hard time).

" ... When Sam got to third I apologized and he was great about it. That's the kind of athletes I have on this team - selfless, and those who achieve things you just don't normally see very often."

Osten's leadoff single was cashed in for the first run of the game in the second on Carson Hoefer's RBI single to right but Hartington capitalized on back-to-back singles to start the bottom half and led 2-1. A passed ball then a single up the middle brought those runners across the plate.

It was the only trouble starter Jacob Sjuts faced over four innings. He struck out seven, gave up five hits and didn't walk anyone. Kwapnioski twirled the final inning and struck out the side on 16 pitches.

"Jacob had a better command of the strike zone. The umpire was not calling his breaking ball but he didn’t get rattled. He adjusted well and by the third inning, he was dominating the mound," coach Tessendorf said. "He showed a real maturity by being able to make those adjustments. It helps to have Krae (Lavicky), an experienced catcher, as a constant for our pitchers. People don’t realize how important a consistent catcher is to a successful pitcher."

Bank of the Valley improved to 2-0 after also winning the opener May 24 over Pender. A road game the next night at West Point was postponed.

The lineup will look different for a few weeks. This week starts a run of a handful of players with other activities this summer. Adam Van Cleave and Osten are currently in Kearney preparing for this Saturday's Shrine Bowl.

"We will be missing a few key players this next few weeks but I’m grateful for the depth on our bench," coach Tessendorf said. "There are a lot of really good ball players that don’t get enough playing time, so I’m really going to get a chance to utilize everyone."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

