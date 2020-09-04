Lady Vikes equal 2019 win total

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview scored in every inning but the first and coasted to a 14-4 mercy-rule win Thursday in David City over Blue River. The Lady Vikes led 7-2 in the fifth, plated seven more then held off a late Panther surge and improved to 3-4.

The three wins equals all of last year's total.

Although the defense was suspect at times with six errors, the bats were reliable and full of pop. Lakeview put together 15 hits and four extra-base hits.

Abbie Scholl, Haley Frenzen and Kiona Maxwell each had three hits while Scholl, Frenzen, Molly Frenzen and Maxwell also all had multiple RBIs.

In the circle, Hannah Allen picked up her third win with five innings of work. The freshman allowed eight hits and four runs but just one earned and walked two while striking out six.

Blue River opened the scoring with a double and a one-out single but Lakeview responded with the next seven straight runs.

Maxwell doubled with one down in the second brought in two runs. Ayshia DeLance sent an RBI-single up the middle, Haley Frenzen scored her on another grounder past second then Molly Frenzen doubled in a run and Mawell singled one in, all in the third inning.