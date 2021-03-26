Lady Vikes find some shots but suffer another shutout

Lakeview girls soccer created more shots than in the first two matches of the year combined but rarely had any with a chance to find the back of the net on Thursday in Grand Island.

Without any legitimate looks at a goal, Lakeview suffered a 4-0 defeat to Northwest and dropped to 0-3 on the season.

The roster was without three starters due to some sickness and lingering bumps and bruises from last weekend at the Shamrock Invite. Yet, despite being less than 100%, coach Mike Zimmerman said the defense, plus solid efforts from younger players, kept Lakeview in the game. Shortcomings on the attack end of the field, though, meant those efforts could only do so much.

"We found some shots, but right now we're really struggling to either put them on net or give them a chance when we have a look," Zimmerman said. "The girls, they know we're good defensively. But offensively, we've got a long ways to go."

Northwest generated two goals in the first half, two in the second. Lakeview came out of the break and controlled possession for long stretches but never capitalized. When Northwest scored the next goal and made it 3-0 instead of 2-1, there was little Lakeview could do to match that number.