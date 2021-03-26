Lady Vikes find some shots but suffer another shutout

Lakeview girls soccer created more shots than in the first two matches of the year combined but rarely had any with a chance to find the back of the net on Thursday in Grand Island.
Without any legitimate looks at a goal, Lakeview suffered a 4-0 defeat to Northwest and dropped to 0-3 on the season.
The roster was without three starters due to some sickness and lingering bumps and bruises from last weekend at the Shamrock Invite. Yet, despite being less than 100%, coach Mike Zimmerman said the defense, plus solid efforts from younger players, kept Lakeview in the game. Shortcomings on the attack end of the field, though, meant those efforts could only do so much.
"We found some shots, but right now we're really struggling to either put them on net or give them a chance when we have a look," Zimmerman said. "The girls, they know we're good defensively. But offensively, we've got a long ways to go."
Northwest generated two goals in the first half, two in the second. Lakeview came out of the break and controlled possession for long stretches but never capitalized. When Northwest scored the next goal and made it 3-0 instead of 2-1, there was little Lakeview could do to match that number.
"They had one girl who was just really fast. She got a few through balls and was able to put them in the net," Zimmerman said.
The match hung in the balance for much of the first half as a defensive struggle. As well as Lakeview was holding off Northwest, it wasn't doing anything that caused concern on the hosts side of the field. Failing to score early, then again coming up empty right after halftime, proved to be big missed opportunities in a match that was 50-50 for most of the evening.
Zimmerman pointed to freshman Kamryn Kosch and junior Carly Schaad as two Lady Vikes that set the tone for their team. Kosch was moved to forward after playing defense last weekend. Both were "beat up," Zimmerman said, from the battles with Scotus and Columbus High but hung in there nonetheless.
Lakeview will attempt to find its first win and first goal on Saturday at No. 10 Waverly in an 10 a.m. road match. Waverly has defeated Seward and Elkhorn North and lost to Omaha Gross.
"We're kind of fighting some soreness or a flu bug or something," Zimmerman said. "Hopefully, we can overcome that here in a few days and start putting the ball in the net."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.